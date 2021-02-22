Married at First Sight: Bennett Kirschner wants to be ‘more fashionable’ – shares ‘vision’ for 2021

Married at First Sight stars Bennett Kirschner and Amelia Fatsi are still married. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight alum Bennett Kirschner is starting 2021 with a positive mindset. The husband of Amelia Fatsi is optimistic that the new year will be better not just for them but for everyone else as well.

To keep the positive vibes going, Bennett created his very own vision board on what he hopes to achieve this year.

The Lifetime celeb seemed determined to fulfill his goals, and he wants to encourage others to do so as well.

Married at First Sight: Bennett Kirschner stays positive in 2021

Bennett Kirschner has his eyes set on his goals for 2021. The Married at First Sight fan-favorite revealed what he’s hoping for this year and how he plans to achieve it.

In an Instagram post, Bennett shared his colorful vision board for his “work-related aspirations.” He revealed that this year, he “hopes to succeed without ever allowing [his] success to inspire complacency.”

It seems the MAFS husband is looking forward to manifesting the positive energy, particularly to his solar energy customers. On his board, Bennett used a photo of a sleeping kid to represent his clients.

He said they are “unaware of the bounty and joy they stand to gain from going solar.”

He goes on to say that he will “incisively interpret [his] customer’s subconscious life and turn their dreams into a beautiful reality.” Bennett added that once his customers “opened their eyes to a prosperous future,” they will thank him for “tirelessly fighting for them.”

Bennett shares his hopes for himself and Amelia Fatsi

Bennett Kirschner is not going to bask in their glory, though.

The Married at First Sight star said he would keep himself busy “seeking out the next sleeping customer.”

However, the MAFS celeb still has dreams of his own. Aside from helping his clients, Bennett said he’s looking forward to spoiling himself and his wife, Amelia Fatsi.

“As I accumulate more wealth, I hope to become more fashionable,” Bennett wrote. “I will buy lots of jewelry, a black bikini for my beautiful wife, and designer haircuts.”

Bennett is also looking to start studying again and be able to afford tuition. The reality star has come a long way since he started his gig in the solar energy industry.

From the look of it, he enjoys the job, so much so that he already sees himself in the same field in the future.

MAFS star enjoys solar energy job

Last year, Bennett Kirschner started a new career as an energy consultant at Sigora Solar. This is a far cry from his job as a theater director and his stint on Married at First Sight.

Bennett left New Orleans and moved to Richmond, Virginia, to be with his wife, Amelia. He’s now happily enjoying married life and his new job at the same time. With Bennett’s creativity and quirky personality, he’s definitely going to places in his newfound career.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.