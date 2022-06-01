Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Will Kastan propose to K. Michelle?

Kastan and K. Michelle face Judge Toler. Pic credit: WEtv

We’re getting to the end of this season of Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, and now it’s time to really dig deep.

For K. Michelle and Kastan Sims, that means it’s time to talk about marriage.

After all, K. Michelle has been thinking about babies with her dentist beau for years but what about wedding bells?

In this Marriage Boot Camp sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, marriage is on the menu when Judge Toler calls the couple up with some answers from a recent lie detector test.

The question from Kastan was about whether K. Michelle would still marry him if he didn’t share her dream of having twin girls. As viewers will recall, he recently admitted that he really wanted a son, something that wasn’t in K. Michelle’s plans.

On the flip side, K. Michelle wanted to know if Kastan would propose by the end of the year.

Watch the clip below to see what Kastan and K. Michelle had to say and whether any deception was indicated.

ˆMarriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.