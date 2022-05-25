Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Kastan Sims admits to K. Michelle that he wants a son

This season, K. Michelle and Kastan Sims have been working hard on their relationship. Pic credit: WEtv

K. Michelle and Kastan Sims have been putting in the work this season on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, and for their efforts, this pair has been making huge progress.

There’s still plenty of ground to cover, though and in this Marriage Boot Camp sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, K. Michelle learns more about her man, and his revelation came as a huge surprise.

The clip starts with K. Michelle explaining that it’s Kastan’s birthday, and while they will be celebrating his special day, he still has a lie detector test to take because she knows there are things that he’s not being really honest about.

Then, during an argument, Kastan admits that he wants a son, something he’s never admitted to K. Michelle before.

This is a huge deal because, as those who follow her know, K. Michelle already has a son and has her heart set on expanding their family with twin girls. She’s been talking about it for years, but this is the first time Kastan has come out and said he wants a boy. That could throw a wrench in her plans!

Check out the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition preview below to see Kastan’s admission, and be sure to tune in to see how it all plays out.

ˆMarriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.