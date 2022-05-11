Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: K. Michelle admits to chasing Kastan Sims with a butcher knife

K. Michelle makes a shocking admission during an activity on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition. Pic credit: WEtv

K. Michelle and Kastan Sims joined the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition cast in hopes of working out their relationship problems and getting back on track. But the latest revelation to come from K. Michelle proves that their fights are volatile and just downright scary.

In this Marriage Boot Camp clip shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, K. Michelle makes a shocking admission when the couple talks to Dr. Ish about how they fight.

Initially, K. Michelle claims that they’ve been doing more avoiding than fighting, which isn’t helping them come together and work out their problems. But when Dr. Ish suggests that maybe they need to “fight more,” we learn that these two are not fighting in a healthy way at all.

In fact, it’s surprising that we haven’t seen K. Michelle and Kastan on the news after he reveals a fight that escalated so badly that K. Michelle ended up naked on top of their Jaguar as the neighbors looked on.

That’s nothing, though, compared to her admission that she got so mad at her dentist beau that she chased him with a butcher knife. Yikes!

Check out the eyebrow-raising sneak peek below and be sure to tune in to see if K. Michelle and Kastan can find a way to fight in a safer way.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.