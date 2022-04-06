Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: K. Michelle blames Kastan Sims for relationship issues and things get spicy

Kastan and K. Michelle face off over a plate of hot peppers. Pic credit: WE tv

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition returns on Thursday night with an all-new cast and plenty of drama. Among them are R&B singer and Love & Hip Hop star K. Michelle, who came to the MBC mansion to figure things out with her longtime partner, Dr. Kastan Sims.

K. Michelle and Kastan have been together for years, but their lengthy relationship has come with many ups and downs. Now, they’re hoping Dr. Ish and Judge Toler can help them work out their problems as a part of the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition 2022 cast.

In this sneak peek shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, K. Michelle and Kastan are put on the spot as they sit with a covered silver platter between them. When Dr. Ish opens it up, it’s a plate of habanero peppers with a message under the lid that says “dream destroyed.”

When asked who was to blame, K. Michelle quickly points the finger at Kastan, and the pair argues, saying that he’s not good enough for her, and K. Michelle blasts back that he “doesn’t even try” to meet her standards.

Dr. Ish clarifies that both of them have done things to cause problems in their relationship, and therefore, they both have to bite into the peppers. Watch as this scene unfolds between K. Michelle and Kastan, and be sure to tune in to see what else happens on the season premiere tomorrow night.

Is Kastan NOT Good Enough For K. Michelle?! | Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WE tv.