Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: K. Michelle and Kastan Sims open up about their biggest traumas

K. Michelle and Kastan open up about their most significant traumas. Pic credit: WEtv

This week on Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, the couples are going to dig deep and share some of their most traumatic experiences to better understand why they are the way they are.

The entire group made vision boards so they could explain their pain. The effort involved in putting together the vision boards helped the cast think about their trauma and why it’s still affecting their lives.

In this sneak peek, shared exclusively with Monsters and Critics, K. Michelle and Kastan Sims reveal their most memorable traumas. While K. Michelle divulged her biggest hurt came from a past relationship, Kastan opened up about being an eyewitness to a driveby shooting — both experiences left deep marks that require healing.

During their time on Marriage Boot Camp, K. Michelle and Kastan have revealed quite a bit about themselves and their relationship. Early on, things got spicy when K. Michelle blamed her man for their relationship problems. Later, we learned that at least one fight got so heated that she chased him with a butcher knife.

Will the WEtv series be enough to help K. Michelle and Kastan come back together in a healthy way? We’ll just have to watch and find out. But first, check out the sneak peek below and be sure to tune in tomorrow night.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on WEtv.