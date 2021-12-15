Marriage Boot Camp exclusive: Tuff and Monie still have a lot of work to do on their relationship

Tuff and Monie have a lot more work to do on their relationship. Pic credit: WEtv

It’s time for the Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition season finale but finishing up the show doesn’t necessarily mean that the couples don’t still have more work to do.

That definitely goes for Monie Love and Tuff, who have dealt with some major relationship issues with Dr. Ish and Judge Toler.

In the latest sneak peek for the Marriage Boot Camp finale, we get another look at Tuff and Monie’s relationship as they are still trying to work things out and come together as a couple.

Previously, we’ve seen Monie break down as she couldn’t keep it together when confronting some of the losses that Tuff has dealt with throughout his life. She also took the relationship experts that she knows Tuff has cheated on her.

Now, as the focus turns to sex and intimacy, Dr. Ish straight up asked Tuff when the last time he had sex with Monie Love was. The answer was very surprising. It seems that Tuff and Monie got into a habit of existing together but they haven’t been fulfilling each others’ emotional needs.

When Monie was asked about affection, she revealed that she wasn’t getting any at all.

Check out the clip below and then be sure to tune in to see how it all plays out.

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition airs at 9/8c on WEtv.

