Marlena Wesh grabs brunch with ‘spirit animal’ Susie Evans 

The Bachelor Season 26 star Marlena Wesh recently linked up with her friend, costar, and winner of Clayton’s season, Susie Evans.

Marlena wrote a heartfelt message about her friendship with Susie as the two shared a sweet display of appreciation online.

Marlena also deemed Susie her spirit animal.

Susie Evans and Marlena Wesh put their friendship on display

Marlena Wesh took to Instagram to share three sunny photos from her brunch with Susie Evans.

The two Virginia Beach ladies got together at Bay Local Eatery and flaunted their pearly whites while wearing crop tops outdoors.

Susie and Marlena posed arm in arm, with Susie wearing a white cropped tee and black shorts while Marlena wore a soft pink ruched crop top and tan pants.

Marlena captioned the post, “Brunch with my literal spirit animal 🦓 in our hometown! Haven’t seen this girl in person since elimination night, but we picked up exactly where we left off.”

Marlena then reflected on her and Susie’s time on The Bachelor Season 26, writing, “Susie and I shared sooo many memories in the mansion. We laughed, we cried, we uplifted, and remained supportive. She was honestly the person I went to whenever I got too in my head and needed someone to calm me down. I’m so thankful to come out of the franchise with a friend like her 🥰 Can’t wait to see where life lands us next!”

Susie Evans grateful she met Marlena Wesh ‘under the craziest of circumstances’

Susie Evans was touched by Marlena’s heartfelt caption and left a sweet comment of her own under Marlena’s post.

Susie commented, “Omg this caption just sent me. I love you Marlena! Crazy as it is, I’m so grateful that a reality show brought two VB people together under the craziest of circumstances.”

Marlena’s post led to several more of her The Bachelor Season 26 costars leaving comments.

Kate Gallivan commented, “Love y’all.”

Genevieve Parisi wrote, “Two beauties.”

Mara Agrait wrote, “Love you both!!”

Jane Olivia Paik commented, “awww love it!!!!”

Pic credit: @marlenawesh/Instagram

Susie Evans found love on The Bachelor with Clayton Echard, but her fellow costars left the season single. They may now be looking to try and find love within the franchise again when Bachelor in Paradise returns.

Bachelor in Paradise will air later this year, and fans will eventually learn whether Susie’s costars, such as Marlena Wesh and Genevieve Parisi, will be headed to the island.

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.