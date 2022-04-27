Marlena Wesh stuns in electric blue mini dress 

Marlena Wesh flaunts her 1000-watt style. Pic credit: ABC

Marlena Wesh shined brightly in blue over the weekend.

Having a ‘Sunday fun day,’ Marlena shared a set of photos with friends and followers in a mini dress.

The eye-catching dress perfectly showed off Marlena’s athletic figure.

Marlena Wesh poses in a bright blue mini dress

Marlena Wesh put her beauty and gorgeously sculpted figure on display in her recent Instagram post.

Marlena posed against a blue backdrop in her first photo while wearing a blue fitted mini dress with a cowl neckline.

Marlena smiled at the camera while letting her sisterlocks flow down her shoulder.

The second and third photos featured the former Olympian showing off her legs and thighs while sitting in a white car. Marlena gave followers a better glimpse of her strappy shoes as well. In the fourth photo, Marlena shined while sitting with her legs crossed under blue lighting in her blue dress.

Marlena’s final photo was a close-up inside a car that showed off her stunning makeup and hair. The makeup look included a set of voluminous lashes and glossy lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Marlena captioned the post, “Sunday FUN day.”

Marlena Wesh dazzles in purple

Just a few days before stepping out in her flattering blue dress, Marlena popped in purple.

Clearly not afraid of color, Marlena shared photos and videos wearing a pretty purple outfit while out to eat.

Marlena captioned the post, “Hey y’all,” with a sun emoji.

Bachelor Nation loved seeing Marlena show off her attractive features in the photos. Several members of The Bachelor franchise sent Marlena praise, including Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star Deandra Kanu and Marlena’s friend and The Bachelor Season 26 costar Hunter Haag.

Interestingly, Hunter Haag and Marlena Wesh were both eliminated during the same rose ceremony.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Hunter and Marlena both commented on the irony of their elimination episode airing on Valentines’ Day.

While Marlena wasn’t able to strike up a love connection with Clayton Echard, she may be interested in taking a second shot at love on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8.

There will likely be several women from Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor that will join the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 cast, as many have already expressed interest.

Which The Bachelor Season 26 ladies would you like to see on Bachelor in Paradise Season 8?

The Bachelor is currently on hiatus on ABC.