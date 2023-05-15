Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch share sweet engagement photos amid count down to marriage

It’s been nearly two years since Mari Pepin accepted Kenny Braasch’s proposal on Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. We’re finally getting closer to one of the two remaining couples getting married.

Of the three couples engaged at the end of their season, only two remain — Kenny and Mari, as well as Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt.

Riley Christian and Maurisa Gunn split soon after the BIP season was over, and it was messy.

Bachelor in Paradise viewers are skeptical of couples entering the real world after coming together on the show. With good reason, too — Bachelor Nation doesn’t have a great track record in terms of longevity for the relationships it produces.

In fact, only Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper got engaged on the show, went on to get married, and are still together today. Adam Gottschalk and Raven Gates didn’t get engaged on the show but did go on to get married and have a child. The same goes for Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch.

Dylan Barbour and Hannah Godwin also did not get engaged on the show but ultimately got engaged and are getting married in August 2023. Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt also got engaged in the same season as Mari and Kenny. They’re scheduled to finally tie the knot in September 2023.

Mari and Kenny seem to have beat the odds, and now, they are moving closer to their wedding day, which is just six months away.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch look even more in love for engagement photos

Now that Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are nearly two years into their relationship and counting down the days until their wedding, they’ve shared some seriously gorgeous engagement photos and look even more in love now than ever!

In them, Kenny is wearing a black suit with a gunmetal button-up shirt and a matching tie with a red pocket square. Mari is breathtaking in a strapless, baby-pink minidress. She wore her hair down and straight, showing off her long locks and perfect highlights.

In the eight-photo series, Mari and Kenny look at ease as they walk together, gaze into each others’ eyes, and pose side-by-side.

Each photo is more impressive than the previous one, and the final image shows their hands with their wedding rings. Mari’s engagement ring is a breathtaking oval diamond with a halo of smaller diamonds around it that is perfectly complimented by her white manicure.

Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch honor Bachelor in Paradise with matching tattoos

Mari and Kenny’s engagement photo reveal comes just days after they shared another cute couple moment — the day they got matching tattoos.

It took the pair nearly two years together before they opted for some matching ink, but now they have identical tattoos, and they aren’t afraid to show them off.

Paying homage to where they met, a beach in Mexico, while filming Bachelor in Paradise, the pair decided on matching palm tree tattoos. Kenny’s is on his neck in a spot that’s easy to see every day. Mari went for a place that would be easier to cover up — her right hip.

They got the tattoos done while enjoying a cruise together. While it took a long time for them to finally get the work done, Mari revealed that she and Kenny had been talking about getting matching ink right after they finished filming Bachelor in Paradise.

She also shared that the initial plan was to get the matching ink on their hands, but that didn’t happen. Maybe that means more tattoos in the future for the sweet BIP couple.

Bachelor in Paradise is currently on hiatus.