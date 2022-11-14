Mari Pepin sizzles in red fur and leather miniskirt

Mari Pepin is one of the most stylish members of The Bachelor franchise. Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

Mari Pepin was red hot in her recent ensemble.

The Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 star snapped several shots in a daring all-red outfit during a night out.

Mari wasn’t alone; her BIP fiance Kenny Braasch was also by her side for their fun nighttime excursion.

Mari also shared a comparison photo to reveal the inspiration behind her unique look.

Previously, Mari wowed followers with her glamorous pageant looks as she competed and became the first runner-up in the Miss Intercontinental pageant.

Now, Mari has swapped pageant gowns for miniskirts, fur, and bright red boots.

Mari Pepin shows off legs in red

Mari took to her Instagram Stories to strike a confident pose in an eye-catching red outfit.

The ensemble included a cropped jacket with red leather and large red fur sleeves.

She paired the statement jacket with a black shirt underneath, a skintight miniskirt, and matching knee-high red boots.

Mari wore her dark tresses straight in a half-up half-down hairdo, and her makeup featured lush lashes and a sultry red lip to match her outfit. She also included a photo of another in a red outfit similar to hers.

Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

On Kenny’s Instagram Stories, he shared a photo posing arm and arm with Mari, where her outfit was visible from a new angle. Kenny wore a brown jacket and a Rolling Stones tee with dark pants.

The pair smiled for a photo as Kenny tagged 115 Bourbon Street and wrote “Bad Bunny Dance Party.”

Pic credit: @mari_pepin/Instagram

Mari Pepin documents her speedy daytime skincare routine

Mari is a natural beauty and is known to have glowing skin. In October, she gave fans a look at how she tends to her skin with a quick skincare routine.

The video began with Mari showing off her dewy skin and then revealing the products she uses, including a concoction for her lips.

She then applied the products while wearing a white robe and keeping her hair out of her face with a black band.

Brands featured in Mari’s video included Image Skincare, Clinique, and NARS.

Mari captioned the post, “A súper-quick, scaled down version of my daytime skincare routine, while I’m traveling! 🧡🧖🏽‍♀️✨.”

While fall typically brings more layered looks with coats and jackets to accommodate the cooler weather, Mari is proving that fall styles and glowing bare skin can still bring the heat.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC.