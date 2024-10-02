Margaret Josephs warned after recent hangout with RHOC’s Tamra Judge: ‘You’re better than this’

Margaret Josephs couldn’t have chosen a worse time to put her friendship with Tamra Judge on display.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star has been feeling the heat all season, but things escalated over the weekend, and now she’s being trolled online.

Tamra was recently served with legal papers by Ryan Boyajian, the boyfriend of her castmate Jennifer Pedranti.

Tamra has been making false claims about Ryan, and her appearance on Watch What Happens Live was the last straw.

RHOC fans have been trolling the 57-year-old, and even some of her former castmates have come out of the woodwork in support of Ryan’s actions against her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

However, while she has a lot of enemies at the moment, the outspoken Bravo star has at least one friend in Margaret Josephs.

RHOC’s Tamra Judge shares snaps from her weekend hangout with Margaret Josephs

Bravo fans expressed their disappointment in Margaret after a weekend hangout with Tamra.

The two Housewives attended the birthday party for one of their friends, and they snapped photos together.

The first photo showed Tamra and Margaret happily posing with the birthday boy, and in the second photo, their husbands, Eddie Judge and Joe Benigno, joined in on the fun.

Tamra shared the images on Instagram, writing, “When you’re with the right people, every moment is golden. ✨ So much fun celebrating @ortizarty’s 40th birthday! 🥳.”

Margaret also responded to the post, writing in the comments, “Such a fabulous night together celebrating @ortizarty we are blessed with the best 🎉💕🥰.”

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

Bravo fans warn Margaret about being friends with Tamra

Tamra’s post racked up many comments, and as you can imagine, they weren’t very nice.

However, some of the remarks were also aimed at Margaret as people warned The Real Housewives of New Jersey star about being friends with Tamra.

“@therealmargaretjosephs get better friends. She is Tre incarnate,” claimed an Instagram user.

“Marge, you’re too good for this washed up has been,” added someone else.

One commenter told the RHONJ star, “Marge she’s such a BAD look for U!!! RUN!!!!!”

Another added, “Marge you’re better than this.”

Pic credit: @tamrajudge/Instagram

However, some people also noted that Tamra and Margaret are very similar and threw shade at the duo.

“Margaret and Tamara are two peas in a pod and it figures that they would like each other and become friends,” someone stated.

Another commenter posted a trash emoji and wrote, “You are marge and cut from the same cloth 🚮.”

Are you surprised that Margaret and Tamra are friends? Sound off in the comment section below.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.