Margaret Josephs talks Teresa Giudice’s defense of ex-husband Joe Giudice, says ‘she has a deep love for him’

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs talks co-star Teresa Giudice’s love for ex-husband, Joe Giudice. Pic credit: Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is underway, and this season delves deep into the lives of the RHONJ ladies and their relationships.

RHONJ fans watched OG Housewife star Teresa Giudice journey through some of the toughest moments of her life with ex-husband, Joe Giudice. The both spent time in prison, and following Joe’s time, he was deported back to Italy when it was revealed he wasn’t an American citizen.

Although their marriage didn’t survive, Teresa has maintained that Joe is a good father to their four daughters, and consistently comes to his defence.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During a recent interview with the Getting Real with the Housewives podcast, Teresa’s castmate Margaret Josephs weighs in on Teresa’s continuous defense of Joe.

Margaret says she wasn’t surprised that Teresa would defend Joe

Us Weekly correspondent, Christina Garibaldi, asked Margaret, “Is it nice to see her [Teresa] and Joe co-parenting? Because we do see in this season, in the trailer, that, you know, it seems like she sticks up for her ex, Joe Giudice, when she gets into a fight with her brother and Melissa. I mean, were you still surprised at the time that she was kind of still sticking up for him?”

Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

“No,” Margaret responded. “Because, you know what, she has, I think she has a deep love for him. Not an attraction, but she has a deep love. He is the father of her children, they’ve been through a lot together, and she does — cuz her girls really love their daddy. They do.”

She continued, “You know, she does stick by him for the sake of her girls. But also, Joe Gorga sticks by his sister. So, he’s protective of his sister. So, you can understand where he’s coming from.”

According to Margaret everyone just wants the best for everyone — it just gets “miscommunicated.”

Margaret reveals she had COVID-19 over the holidays

As if there isn’t enough drama to deal with on the show, Margaret also gave an update on how she and her family are feeling after contracting COVID-19 late last year.

“How are you feeling? Cuz I know that you and your family, everybody got very sick with COVID[-19] and everything like that. And how is everybody feeling now?” Christina asked.

Thankfully, Margaret shared that they’ve all recovered from the virus. However, she explains that there is one side effect that has yet to wear off just yet.

“We’re all much better,” Margaret shared. “the residual effects are we’re tired. I mean, we were nappers anyways…we’re much, much better, thank you.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.