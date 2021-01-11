Margaret Josephs reveals that she battled COVID-19 over the holidays

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs revealed that she and her entire family tested positive for COVID-19 during the holidays.

Margaret posted a video on Instagram to break the news to fans.

“The Covid’s out of the bag,” Margaret wrote in the caption. “We’ve been MIA of late because we’ve all been sick…finally now negative and back together! This is real! Wishing you all a happy healthy new year”

She went into more detail about her family’s experience with her Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget podcast co-host, Lexi Barbuto.

Margaret shared that her mother, Marge Sr, her husband, Joe, her housekeeper, Marlene and Lexi also contracted COVID-19.

She explained that she hid her diagnosis because “who wants to talk about COVID during Christmas?”

She also revealed that her husband, Joe was in the hospital. She encouraged fans to listen to her podcast to get the full story.

Margaret’s COVID-19 experience

During the podcast, Margaret revealed that they were diagnosed the week before Christmas.

She also shared that her children were home for the holidays and once the diagnoses broke out, they evacuated in an attempt to avoid it.

Margaret then revealed that only one of her children tested positive.

Margaret emotionally explained that she and Joe spent Christmas together in bed and quarantined away from the rest of the family. She called her Christmas “depressing” and laments how her family couldn’t open presents together on Christmas day.

Margaret added that she’s not sure how her family was exposed to COVID-19 since she had been carefully adhering to CDC guidelines.

“It was rough and it also f**ked with your head,” she explained of her own COVID-19 symptoms. “I was having crazy thoughts, I was reevaluating my life, having deep discussions. I was like, ‘Do I want to live here? Do I want to stay in New Jersey? What kind of life is this?'”

She reiterated that COVID-19 is not worth getting and giving to someone else.

She also addressed how COVID-19 affected Joe. She confessed that Joe had it the worst out of anyone in her family.

“[Joe] actually had to go to the hospital — he had a 104 fever,” she said. “He got an antibody that made him better but he was getting fevers for seven or eight days.”

Margaret advocates for people to wear masks and get the vaccine.

Other Housewives who had COVID-19

Margaret, unfortunately, isn’t the only Housewife who fell victim to COVID-19.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills had to shut down filming because Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Kathy Hilton all tested positive for COVID-19.

Additionally, RHOD star D’Andra Simmons was recently hospitalized due to complications from COVID-19.

Fortunately, all of these women have had healthy recoveries.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.