Margaret Josephs shows off elaborate wallpapered room and RHONJ fans can’t decide if they love it or hate it

Margaret Josephs showed off her trendy new wallpapered room and Real Housewives of New Jersey fans can’t decide if they love it or hate it.

Margaret has mentioned that she’d been waiting for her husband Joe Benigno to renovate her home and it appears the wait is finally over. Joe began working on her kitchen a few months ago and recently completed hanging the new wallpaper in her ballroom a few days ago.

Margaret celebrated her husband’s accomplishment with an Instagram tribute post. The social media video documented Joe’s progress while it played the song Whatta Man by Salt-N-Pepa in the background.

In the beginning, Joe was seen hanging sheets of wallpaper and then dancing with Margaret. She wrote, “Obsessed with my Super Joe!”

Margaret captioned the photo and said, “If these walls could talk… they’d say kiss the contractor 👧🏼😜💋 I’m so in love with my custom [Rebel Walls] mural in my new ballroom! Super easy to hang, Joe’s not included 😉 ✨ so many incredible custom designs for you to choose from!”

While Margaret was clearly thrilled about the new renovation, RHONJ fans had mixed opinions.

Fans are torn

Several fans commented on the post offering praise for Margaret’s taste in decor.

One fan commented, “You have the best style. Love me some good wallpaper!”

Another admirer said, “Gorg! It’s like a sexy enchanted forest 💗”

While many were in awe of the new renovation, some fans did not think it was a good fit.

One critic said, “Looks awful n tacky”

Another joked that it looked like a picture puzzle and said, “Reminds me of Find it if U can” with a crying laughing emoji.

Regardless of fan opinions, it’s clear Margaret was happy with the finished product and wrote on the post that it was a wallpaper worth dancing over.

Margaret’s home renovation

Margaret Josephs mentioned the desire to renovate her home several times on episodes of RHONJ and the fact that Joe hadn’t gotten around to it yet.

Margaret recently gave a tour of her home on Bravo TV and showed off her enormous refrigerator. In the video, she joked, “I don’t really cook. You know why I don’t cook? Because freakin’ Joe has not built me a goddamn new kitchen.”

While it’s been a long time coming, it looks like Margaret is finally getting the dream home she’s wanted for so long thanks to her Super Joe.

Fans hope to get a glimpse of all the renovations when the new season of RHONJ airs sometime next year.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo.