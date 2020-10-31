The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been filled with plenty of drama throughout the years. Here 5 of the craziest RHONJ feuds ever.

Christening gone wrong

Real Housewives of New Jersey viewers were introduced to Teresa’s younger brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife Melissa during the show’s third season.

Melissa was added to the cast unbeknownst to Teresa, who did not like the idea of her sister-in-law joining the show. Bravo’s casting choice caused a feud between Teresa and her brother.

The conflict came to a head at the christening of Joe and Melissa’s son. After Joe Gorga thinks Teresa wished his son well for the benefit of the cameras, he lost his temper and slammed his hand down on the table several times.

He and Teresa began screaming at each other, and Joe Giudice got involved. The two Joes have to be separated to keep them from having a physical altercation.

The Lake George rumble

After Teresa sets up a healing retreat in Lake George, New York, another more physical brawl occurred for the feuding families. She and Joe Giudice go to the retreat with Melissa and Joe Gorga, Teresa’s cousins Kathy and Rosie, and Kathy’s husband, Richie.

Teresa was feuding with her brother on this occasion because she is involved in a rumor claiming Melissa was cheating on Joe. Two counselors are present to help the families work out their issues.

During one of the exercises that the counselors suggested, an argument broke out between Teresa and her brother.

Things escalated after Teresa told Joe Gorga that he should side with his blood. He then called Teresa scum. Teresa went running outside to tell her husband, who had just escaped all of the drama to have a smoke with Rosie.

Joe Giudice went back inside and told Joe Gorga to apologize, and Joe Gorga immediately charged his brother-in-law.

Juicy Joe and Joe Gorga have a vicious fight as Teresa frantically runs outside, yelling, “Call the cops!”

Richie, Kathy, and Melissa tried to break the men up as the two counselors cowered in the corner, presumably realizing they were ill-equipped to handle the drama at hand.

Strippergate

Fans may remember when Teresa began another family feud after being involved in another rumor about her sister-in-law. Teresa orchestrated a scene where a man claimed Melissa used to work for him as a stripper.

Teresa just happened to be with Kim D when her friend mentioned that Melissa worked at his club.

Teresa gets caught but refuses to admit her part, which further enrages Joe Gorga and plants a seed for Teresa’s future feud with former RHONJ star Jacqueline Laurita.

The last supper

Teresa’s feud with Melissa was on the mend when Teresa and Jacqueline had an explosive argument.

The cast was at a Vermont restaurant having dinner when an argument broke out between Teresa and Jacqueline. An already defensive Jacqueline became incensed after Teresa accused her of orchestrating Strippergate when it was allegedly Teresa.

Jacqueline lost her temper and snapped at Teresa.

“You are such a twisted bi*ch,” she screamed at Teresa in response. “You did it. You did everything because you hated her.”

The former RHONJ star also called Teresa a f***ing criminal and a narcissistic sociopath.

Jacqueline has Melissa for dessert

The ladies were still dining at the Vermont restaurant when the already explosive argument became a feud between Melissa and Jacqueline.

When Melissa doesn’t admit to everyone at the table that Jacqueline warned her Teresa was going to sabotage her character on Strippergate night, Jacqueline let her have it.

“You’re so full of f***ing s*** right now because you know I warned you, and you used to talk s*** about Teresa,” she said.

“You’re a fake, phony bi*ch,” Jacqueline continued. “That’s what you are. Phony. You are a fake, phony bi*ch, and everyone knows it. You have four nose jobs that you won’t even admit to! Everything Teresa said about you might have been true.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus on Bravo.