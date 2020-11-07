Here’s why Margaret Josephs thinks there’s so much drinking on the Real Housewives shows

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is known for its wild outfits, wild parties, and wild attitude. They know how to have a good time and much of that revolves around drinking and getting into dramatic arguments.

The ladies know how to have a good time, especially when the alcohol is flowing. But, according to RHONJ star Margaret Josephs, there’s a particular reason that the ladies get so drunk – and the reason is incredibly simple.

Margaret insists ladies don’t like to be seen eating on camera

Margaret took part in a panel discussion for Monument, an online platform that helps its users who are seeking sobriety or learning to drink in moderation. She joined the discussion with Real Housewives of New York’s Barbara Kavovit.

Speaking to Page Six, Margaret explained that drinking is popular in all the Real Housewives franchises because the casts don’t like to eat on camera.

“I think a lot of people don’t like to eat on camera unlike me. I think it’s easier to have a drink on camera then constantly have food in your mouth,” she explained.

She continued, “If you have a drink in your hand it looks more sophisticated. People don’t like to eat on camera and if you’re drinking and not eating, obviously it’s much easier to get drunk.”

Margaret’s relationship with mother influenced relationship with alcohol

Fans of the show are well aware of Margaret’s relationship with her mom, Marge Sr., and how sensitive the topic of drinking is for them.

During Season 10, while Margaret was helping her mother downsize into a smaller home, she reflected on what growing up was like in their home.

“Growing up with Marge Sr., it was hard. It was very chaotic. Everybody else thought my mother was the absolute greatest,” she shared.

“We’d have wild parties, we’d be out all night. You know, she was the ultimate mom from the 70’s. I mean me, I was like the most responsible, neurotic kid. And I worked very hard not to be as chaotic as Marge Sr.,” she continued at the time.

Margaret maintains that she’s not much of a drinker.

“I went in the exact opposite direction,” she continued to explain to Page Six. “You really go either way but it was very frightening to me, so I did vow as I grew up, I’m never going to drink in front of my children. It’s not like I’ve never had a drink but I don’t like to feel out of control and you can still be the life of the party and not drink.”

Margaret also explained that she’s recently had dinner with Braunwyn Windham-Burke from the Real Housewives of Orange County. Braunwyn recently revealed that she struggles with alcohol and is newly sober.

Margaret claims that Braunwyn is strong, stating, “I think that’s really hard that she came out with that.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey is currently on hiatus at Bravo.