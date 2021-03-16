Margaret Josephs says Jennifer Aydin’s drinking this season was ‘a little too much’

Margaret Josephs comments on Jennifer Aydin’s drinking. Pic credit:Bravo

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of New Jersey is already heating up, but there’s so much more to come.

The drama between Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider has dominated the first few episodes.

But the other women have their own interesting storylines left to play out as well.

Third-season cast member Jennifer Aydin will bring some drama in the coming weeks, as she often does.

The outspoken Housewife is never one to bite her tongue and it always causes a storm.

But this time around, it’s not what’s coming out of Jennifer’s mouth that will get her in trouble it’s what’s going in.

Judging by the trailer, the 43-year-old may have hit the bottle a little too hard.

Castmate Margaret Josephs seems to agree.

Margaret Josephs dishes on Jennifer Aydin’s drinking

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a guest on Getting Real with the Housewives podcast.

And she spilled the tea on what viewers can expect throughout the season.

We already know that Jennifer’s drinking will become a hot topic in the coming weeks.

But does Margaret think her castmate went overboard with her drinking?

“Well I don’t drink, so you know, compared to me everybody drinks a lot…” noted Margaret.

However, the blonde beauty later admitted that Jennifer may have had one too many cocktails this season.

“Yeah, I mean listen, there was sometimes you see me picking her up off the ground, she hits her head,” shared the RHONJ star.

“You know it’s all in a perspective,” she continued.” To her she doesn’t feel like she drinks a lot..for me I think it’s a little too much.”

“I don’t like when anybody is incoherent,” added Margaret.

Jennifer Aydin refutes drinking claims

Jennifer’s drinking will be a main part of her storyline this season.

However, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star has already refuted claims that she has a problem with alcohol.

In the RHONJ trailer, we saw an inebriated Jennifer falling down during a pool party, but the Jersey Housewife denied that she drank more this season.

Jennifer claimed that she’s just a social drinker and doesn’t know her tolerance.

“I hadn’t been socializing in months. So, my tolerance was non-existent before, like, it’s below zero,” noted Jennifer. “So, I don’t know how many drinks it takes to get [to] the center of a lollipop, okay? I don’t.”

She continued,“So, excuse me if I get a little excessive and, you know, get turnt up because I don’t know what my limits are. So, yeah. I haven’t been out in a long time, I’m extremely stressed out with everything that’s going on, I’m at a party, and I’m about to get drunk.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.