Does Jennifer Aydin have a drinking problem? RHONJ star defends herself as fans call her out

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin claims she doesn’t have a drinking problem after fans criticize her for Season 11 behavior. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin seems to be fielding more questions about her drinking behavior as Season 11 of the show progresses.

RHONJ fans began speculating that the mom-of-five may have a drinking problem when Bravo rolled out the first trailer for the upcoming season. The trailer displayed the usual hints of drama that fans have come to expect. However, another main focus was Jennifer’s accelerated drinking.

The trailer caught a moment during the season when Jennifer is more than a little tipsy, as she falls to the ground while the RHONJ ladies attend a party.

In subsequent interviews, Jennifer has had to come face to face with the drinking allegations, and she’s adamant that she doesn’t have a drinking problem. Instead, she says that she’s no longer aware of her tolerance after the coronavirus pandemic kept her away from partying in quarantine.

Jennifer says she doesn’t have a drinking problem

During a recent conversation with OK! Magazine, Jennifer shared that contrary to what RHONJ fans will see this season, she doesn’t have a drinking problem, she just doesn’t know her limits since the coronavirus pandemic lockdown.

When Jennifer is asked for her thoughts on how drinking has become one of her storylines this season, Jennifer shared that she’s a social drinker.

“I only drink during social events,” Jennifer said. “and during the pandemic, there were none. So when we did start socializing and social drinking, it’s like somebody who hasn’t drank in a long time and now all of a sudden they are. I don’t know my limits or how fast the alcohol is going to affect me.”

She continued, “It crept up on me at times. Maybe I jumped in headfirst, but I think it’s amusing how people think I may have a drinking problem — I don’t.”

Jennifer doesn’t want fans to focus on her drinking, says she wants them to see her ‘personality’

While RHONJ fans will see Jennifer partying and re-learning her drinking limits, she’s hoping that fans will also see another side of her this season. Jennifer wants fans to move on from her money storylines of previous seasons and focus more on her personality during Season 11.

During a separate interview with The Rumour Mill podcast, Jennifer shared, “And I’m actually very excited for this season because I feel like you’re gonna get to know so much more of my personality than you did my first season. You know, my first season, they concentrated on the house, with the money and the bragging and the ‘money can’t buy you class’ thing. Like, that’s really not what I’m about.”

Instead, Jennifer wants to share the happiness her family brings her.

“I feel like this season you’re going to, I feel like people are over the money thing. I mean, we’ve already established that I’m not the richest Housewife and I don’t care. Like, I’m good to have this beautiful bubble that I’ve created for my kids and I’m grateful for it. So, I feel like this season you’re gonna get to see more of my personality,” she said.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.