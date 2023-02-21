Margaret Josephs says it will take ‘deep therapy and apologies’ to end Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga feud

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has just begun, but viewers are all waiting to see what happened between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga.

Everything went down around the time the Season 13 finale was filmed last summer. Nearly a year later, the women are still feuding.

Margaret Josephs is good friends with Melissa, so her insight is interesting. She and Teresa Giudice had a falling out last season, but Marge was invited to Teresa and Luis Ruelas’ home to make amends during the Season 13 finale.

And while she agreed to baby steps with Teresa, the pigtail-wearing RHONJ star doesn’t think the situation between Teresa and Melissa can be easily fixed.

This has been a long-time coming, and things reached a boiling point. Melissa and Joe Gorga did not attend Teresa’s wedding, likely due to their not making up.

Even though Margaret isn’t caught in the middle, she still has an opinion about it.

What does Margaret Josephs think about the Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice feud?

Margaret Josephs sat down with Us Weekly for their podcast, Getting Real with the Housewives, to talk about The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The topic of Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice’s situation was brought up, and Margaret weighed in.

She said, “I think there’s going to have to be some deep therapy and apologies.”

Given that Margaret has been around both women during and following filming being wrapped, she has insight that no one else has yet. She did attend the wedding, too.

As for whether Marge thinks the two will ever reconcile, she replied, “I don’t know if this family could ever be fixed at this point, and I think it’s very sad.”

Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga are still getting petty

The Real Housewives of New Jersey women know how to get down and petty when they need to.

Remember, Teresa Giudice was part of the Melissa Gorga stripper rumor. It seems Melissa believed Teresa was also behind the rumor she was cheating on Joe Gorga, which will play out this season.

Recently, Teresa spent time with her old friend, Jacqueline Laurita. She and Jacqueline spent a lot of time together during the earlier seasons of RHONJ, and despite a few years of feuding, they reconciled. It doesn’t hurt that they both despise Melissa.

Joe Gorga shared a small video clip of himself alongside Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, as they ran into each other in a bar in the Bahamas. Gia Giudice called her uncle out for being an “opportunist.”

It was almost a tit-for-tat situation, and fans are living for the back and forth between the women.

Things between Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga may never be resolved, but that’s not surprising to those who have followed their story for years.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.