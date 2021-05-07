Margaret Josephs has RHONJ viewers wondering about recent plastic surgery — Here’s what she’s had done

RHONJ star Margaret Josephs. Pic credit: Bravo

Plastic surgery is a hot topic amongst celebrities. And while some celebrities try to keep their procedures out of the spotlight, The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Margaret Josephs has chosen to remain transparent about her work.

Over her years on the show, Margaret has maintained the same look. In fact, it wasn’t too long ago that she finally ditched her famous pigtails.

Back in 2019, Margaret and her mother, Marge Sr., dished on the procedures they’d already had done as well as procedures they would consider doing in the future during an interview with Bravo’s Lookbook.

But, since then, just how much work has the 54-year-old had done?

Margaret says ‘it’s okay to tweak’

During the interview with Bravo Lookbook, Margaret revealed her thoughts on plastic surgery and stated that she was on board with it.

“You know, it’s okay to tweak. We just like to look natural,” she said.

Marge Sr. agreed and added, “It makes you look fresh. That’s what it is. We’re not into the blowup doll look.”

At that point in time Margaret’s procedures were quite minimal.

“I had my eyes done five years ago,” she admitted. “But that was it, nothing else.”

And as for Marge Sr., she had opted to stick to injections then. But, neither of the ladies was against the idea of a full facelift. In fact, they joked about the possibility of getting a discount if they both went at the same time.

Although, Margaret and Marge Sr. did end up getting their facelifts, it wasn’t at the same time.

In Season 9, fans watched as Margaret cared for Marge Sr. as she recovered from her facelift procedure, and by the reunion episodes of the season, Margaret had had a facelift of her own.

Margaret’s other procedures

Margaret went on to upgrade her smile by having veneers put on her teeth.

Then, in 2020 she also went under the knife for a breast procedure. However, unlike others who go in for augmentations, Margaret instead received a breast reduction and lift to help perk up the girls.

“The man behind The Marges New Melons [melon emojis] No implants. Just a reduction and a lift !! And they are JUICY melons!” the caption read, in part.

Margaret even went on to feature her surgeon on her Caviar Dreams, Tuna Fish Budget podcast.

And it seems that Margaret’s new breasts are a hit. During Season 11, while on vacation with her RHONJ castmates, everyone got a look at Margaret’s new “melons” when Teresa Giudice pulled her top down.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.