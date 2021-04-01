Margaret Josephs explains why she was angry at Jackie Goldschneider during confrontation at the Jersey Shore

Margaret Josephs explains why she got mad at Jackie Goldschneider. Pic credit:Bravo

It’s hard to keep track of all the confrontations that took place on the latest episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Margaret faced off with Jennifer Aydin, while Teresa went at it with Jackie Goldschneider and then Melissa and Joe Gorga.

In a strange twist of events, close friends Margaret and Jackie had their own little confrontation as well.

We told you it was hard to keep track, didn’t we?

It all started when Jennifer Aydin spilled the beans about boys’ night and revealed that Joe Benigno, Margaret’s husband, had also heard about the cheating rumor.

Once the topic was brought to light at dinner, it kicked off a thunderstorm down by the shore.

Margaret explains why she was upset with Jackie

The argument between Margaret and Jackie didn’t last for very long, but it certainly caught us all by surprise.

Things got a little tense when Jackie found out that Margaret’s husband had claimed to also hear about the cheating rumor.

A tearful Jackie had some choice words for Joe, but Margaret quickly defended her husband when Jackie called him an “a**hole,” and told him that she wanted nothing to do with him.

The tense moment caught everyone by surprise, but during a recent sit-down on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, the 53-year-old explained why she got mad at Jackie.

“Jackie doesn’t understand what happened. She doesn’t understand why Joe was even talking about it with the guys,” explained Margaret.

“I was like, ‘I know you’re kidding me right?’ Of course, they’re f***ing talking about it. What do you think my husband just brought it up?'”

The RHONJ star continued, “So then I got upset with Jackie. She was saying she’s never gonna talk to Joe again. I was so upset. I was like, I defend you to the core what are you talking about?”

Jackie says she felt alone during the altercation at the Jersey Shore

Jackie did not expect Margaret to turn on her during the altercation.

While she was on The Real Housewives of New Jersey After Show, the mom-of-four expressed how she felt when all the drama was going down.

“At that moment was probably, since joining the show, the worst that I’ve ever felt on the show,” admitted Jackie. “I felt like I didn’t have any friends.”

“I’ve never in my life had relationships like this, where people are talking about me and I’m calling them my friends. But yet they’re talking about me in private and I didn’t really understand what was going on,” continued the Jersey Housewife.

Thankfully, Jackie and Margaret quickly ended the argument and hugged it out in the end.

There’s a lot more drama in store for us, thanks to these Jersey women.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.