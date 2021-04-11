Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
News

Margaret Josephs explains why she called Joe Gorga ‘chauvinistic’


RHONJ star Margaret Josephs explains why she called out Joe Gorga after latest episode
Margaret Josephs calls out Joe Gorga after latest RHONJ episode. Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs is calling out Joe Gorga after his behavior on the latest episode of the real housewives of New Jersey.

Joe got into a heated argument with wife Melissa Gorga while Margaret and her husband looked on in surprise. 

The Jersey husband got upset when his wife walked to the waiting vehicle without him. The argument that ensued proved that the couple’s issues went much deeper than that! 

Related Gallery
View More Pics

Apparently, Joe is having a hard time with his wife’s newfound independence. 

monsterscriticsreality

552 810

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

“If you’re doing illegal stuff you’re an idiot. And if you’re doing illegal stuff when ...

View

Apr 9

10 2
Open
“If you’re doing illegal stuff you’re an idiot. And if you’re doing illegal stuff when you’re on a reality show you’re a special type of idiot.” 😮⁠ ⁠ Well now tell us how you really feel Tamra. RHOSLC Housewife Jen Shah has been on the tip of everyone's tongues lately since her recent arrest ... including the tongue of outspoken RHOC alum Tamra Judge! Details at our #linkinbio. ⁠ ⁠ (📸: Bravo)⁠ ------⁠ #realhousewives #jenshah #tamrajudge #bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #andycohen #feud #drama #outspoken #legaldrama #Realitea⁠

“If you’re doing illegal stuff you’re an idiot. And if you’re doing illegal stuff when you’re on a reality show you’re a special type of idiot.” 😮⁠

Well now tell us how you really feel Tamra. RHOSLC Housewife Jen Shah has been on the tip of everyone's tongues lately since her recent arrest ... including the tongue of outspoken RHOC alum Tamra Judge! Details at our #linkinbio. ⁠

(📸: Bravo)⁠
------⁠
#realhousewives #jenshah #tamrajudge #bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #andycohen #feud #drama #outspoken #legaldrama #Realitea⁠ ...

10 2

Margaret is not onboard with Joe’s old school way of thinking. 

Why did Margaret call Joe chauvinistic?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Us Weekly. Joe and Melissa’s marriage was a topic of conversation since their argument just played out on the show.

While the couple put their drama aside to celebrate Joe’s beloved dad Nono, things are still not okay between Joe and Melissa.

The mid-season trailer shows that that the Jersey couple still has some issues to work through. Margaret has a bone to pick with Joe about his behavior.

During her chat with the media outlet, the 54-year old explained why she called the dad-of-three a chauvinist.

“I called him chauvinistic because he wants to put women in very traditional roles. And I think it was hard for him to see his wife grow,” Josephs said. “I wasn’t trying to be mean to Joe Gorga. I was just trying to point out something to him.”

And it seems that pointing out his behavior may have actually helped the Jersey dad.

“I think he’s working on it. I think he’s changed…we’re very close, and I love him very much,” noted Margaret.

Margaret thinks Joe Gorga was feeling insecure

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted that she had every right to call out Joe Gorga.

“Listen, I’m close enough to him to say, ‘You’re acting chauvinistic. Don’t say this stupid s#*t.’ I’m close enough that I could say it, and we can move on from it,” explained Margaret.

As for why Joe was behaving the way he was towards his wife, Margaret thinks that it was all due to insecurity.

“I think he was insecure of her success. Like, ‘Hey, don’t forget about me,’” shared the blond beauty.

“But I think, like, when men get to a certain age and Melissa is a shining star, whatever, no one wants to be left behind. You all start on an even playing field, and things happen.”

She continued, “But you know, it’s brought them a lot of great things. And I think sometimes, you know, men could get anxious. They’re feeling older, whatever it is.”

“But you know what? They’re great. They’re good,” added the RHONJ star.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
RELATED POSTS
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x