Margaret Josephs explains why she called Joe Gorga ‘chauvinistic’

Margaret Josephs calls out Joe Gorga after latest RHONJ episode. Pic credit: Bravo

Margaret Josephs is calling out Joe Gorga after his behavior on the latest episode of the real housewives of New Jersey.

Joe got into a heated argument with wife Melissa Gorga while Margaret and her husband looked on in surprise.

The Jersey husband got upset when his wife walked to the waiting vehicle without him. The argument that ensued proved that the couple’s issues went much deeper than that!

Apparently, Joe is having a hard time with his wife’s newfound independence.

Margaret is not onboard with Joe’s old school way of thinking.

Why did Margaret call Joe chauvinistic?

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a recent chat with Us Weekly. Joe and Melissa’s marriage was a topic of conversation since their argument just played out on the show.

While the couple put their drama aside to celebrate Joe’s beloved dad Nono, things are still not okay between Joe and Melissa.

The mid-season trailer shows that that the Jersey couple still has some issues to work through. Margaret has a bone to pick with Joe about his behavior.

During her chat with the media outlet, the 54-year old explained why she called the dad-of-three a chauvinist.

“I called him chauvinistic because he wants to put women in very traditional roles. And I think it was hard for him to see his wife grow,” Josephs said. “I wasn’t trying to be mean to Joe Gorga. I was just trying to point out something to him.”

And it seems that pointing out his behavior may have actually helped the Jersey dad.

“I think he’s working on it. I think he’s changed…we’re very close, and I love him very much,” noted Margaret.

Margaret thinks Joe Gorga was feeling insecure

During her chat with the media outlet, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star admitted that she had every right to call out Joe Gorga.

“Listen, I’m close enough to him to say, ‘You’re acting chauvinistic. Don’t say this stupid s#*t.’ I’m close enough that I could say it, and we can move on from it,” explained Margaret.

As for why Joe was behaving the way he was towards his wife, Margaret thinks that it was all due to insecurity.

“I think he was insecure of her success. Like, ‘Hey, don’t forget about me,’” shared the blond beauty.

“But I think, like, when men get to a certain age and Melissa is a shining star, whatever, no one wants to be left behind. You all start on an even playing field, and things happen.”

She continued, “But you know, it’s brought them a lot of great things. And I think sometimes, you know, men could get anxious. They’re feeling older, whatever it is.”

“But you know what? They’re great. They’re good,” added the RHONJ star.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.