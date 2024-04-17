Mama June hops on weight-loss injection trend after money issues with daughters

Mama June Shannon is ready to drop the weight she gained back after plummeting to 130 pounds following weight loss surgery and filming Mama June: From Not to Hot.

The reality TV star documents her life for all to see, and this time, she is bringing followers along as she gets weight-loss injections to help her take off the weight she gained over the last few years.

She is partly blaming the stress of being Anna Cardwell’s caregiver during her cancer journey. Mama June moved Anna and her children into her home with her husband, Justin Stroud.

Unfortunately, Anna passed away in December. Since then, Mama June has been unhappy with how she looks and feels, and now is the time to get on the weight-loss injection trend.

However, with that revelation came plenty of pushback. The recent season of Mama June: From Not to Hot brought up money issues between Mama June and her daughters, and things didn’t end well.

Followers want to know how the reality TV star is paying for the injections, and they weren’t afraid to flood the comment section.

Mama June gets called out for money she owes Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson

Last season on Mama June: From Not to Hot, viewers learned that Mama June owed Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson $30,000 (at the absolute very least).

When she was confronted by Alana and Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, it was excuses and denials. However, viewers aren’t ready to accept that the money has just disappeared, especially now that Mama June is venturing into weight-loss injections.

One commenter wrote, “Is Alana paying for this or are you using what Anna left her daughters?”

Another wrote, “We are kinda fed up with you June! Have you paid Alana? Oh you are giving her tough love?!! Disappointed in you. Tacky, TACKY!”

And one more commented, wondering if it was “expensive.”

Will Mama June return for another season of From Not to Hot?

The season finale of Mama June: From Not to Hot ended last week, but there is plenty more to come.

Anna Cardwell’s journey from chemo to hospice, and eventually death, was chronicled for another season of the hit WEtv show.

It’s unclear if filming has picked back up since December. Where everything stands between Mama June Shannon and her daughters is also unknown. Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson wanted that money for college, and Mama June didn’t even bat an eyelash when telling her it was gone.

Mama June: From Hot to Not returns in June on WEtv.