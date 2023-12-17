Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird breaks down over Anna Cardwell’s death, ‘It happened so fast’

It’s been a week since Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell took her last breath surrounded by her family at Mama June Shannon’s home.

Mama June has talked about Anna and her arrangements, including sharing the details about her services and who will get her ashes.

However, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird also showed her grief to her followers.

After Mama June asked for “continued prayers” last weekend, Pumpkin also asked for prayers from her TikTok followers.

Now that it’s been a week, Pumpkin returned to TikTok to talk about where she is in the grieving process.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The loss of her big sister hit Pumpkin hard.

Lauryn ‘Pumpin’ Efird talks about the night Anna Cardwell died

Lauren “Pumpkin” Efird took to TikTok to talk to her followers.

She talked about the night Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed and how she and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson went out to get a steak for their big sister so Pumpkin could cook it.

Anna had been wanting one for days, and when the sisters returned, Pumpkin remembered Anna’s passing “happened so fast.”

There were many emotional moments for Pumpkin as she recounted the events over the last week, including Anna’s services.

Pumpkin lost her big sister after some already very tough years with the family. She discussed not knowing how to pull herself together as she recorded the video. The casket flowers were in front of her, and Pumpkin was supposed to make shadowboxes for “the girls,” presumably Anna’s daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee.

Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird kept the family together

It’s been a challenging few years for Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird. She took over raising Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson after Mama June Shannon went over the edge with drugs while dating Geno Doak.

Pumpkin fought for Alana and gave her a fighting chance in life, which led to her graduation and stability.

Not only did Pumpkin take in Alana when she was already raising Ella, but she welcomed three other children after that (Bentley and the twins).

Jessica Shannon also showed up for Pumpkin’s help, as the three sisters learned to live together and work together while their mother was out making bad decisions.

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s battle with stage 4 cancer brought the family back together and in a much better place. She was surrounded by all her sisters when she took her last breath, and now they plan to keep her memory alive.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.