Here’s who gets Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s ashes after funeral

Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell passed away on December 9.

The eldest daughter of Mama June Shannon battled stage 4 cancer for nearly a year before she lost her fight.

Mama June shared details of Anna’s funeral with her social media followers, revealing the family was allowing fans to say their goodbyes for an hour before the service started. The family would spend time before that saying their goodbyes in private.

There had been speculation about what would happen to Anna’s body, and it was revealed that she would be cremated following her celebration of life.

All of Anna’s immediate family attended the funeral, which had roughly 70 people there to say their goodbyes. Some crew members from the family’s WEtv show were there, but nothing was filmed. It was strictly personal, not professional.

Following the funeral, the close gathered at Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s house to release balloons in honor of Anna.

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell didn’t want to ‘rot in the ground’

Following Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s celebration of life, Mama June Shannon took to social media to update followers on the day’s events.

She confirmed that Anna would be cremated because she didn’t want to “rot in the ground” and wanted her family to carry her around.

Mama June revealed that she, Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, Jessica Shannon, Justin Stroud, Eldridge Toney, and Anna’s daughters, Kaitlyn and Kylee, would all get part of Anna’s ashes. They will be made into two or three items that the family can keep with them.

TikTok star Cooper Alan sent a video for Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s celebration

TikToker Cooper Alan was invited to perform at Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s funeral.

He was one of her favorite artists on the popular app.

Unfortunately, he was out of the country, but he took the time to send a message to the Shannon family and sing Never Not Remember You.

Mama June Shannon gushed about Cooper before sharing the message he sent to the family. He also mentioned that had he been in town, he would have driven from Nashville to attend the celebration.

Anna’s journey was chronicled for an upcoming season of the family’s popular WEtv show. While it had been a while since Mama June’s eldest daughter filmed with the family, she jumped right back in. And since Kaitlyn is now in the custody of Mama June, she is expected to be part of the show, too.

Mama June: Road to Redemption is currently on hiatus.