Mama June: From Not to Hot exclusive: Doe Doe heads to June’s court date

Mama June: From Not to Hot has been centered around June Shannon’s arrest and the fallout stemming from her checking out of rehab.

Pumpkin is raising Alana while Jennifer and Sugar Bear see her on occasion. As the stress piles up around her, Doe Doe has something she wants to address with her niece.

June’s court date

In this exclusive clip from Mama June: From Not to Hot, Doe Doe and Pumpkin are sitting down having a conversation. The two women talk about what is happening in their lives and what is coming up.

Doe Doe reveals to Pumpkin that June has an upcoming court date. It is happening in the coming days.

She wanted to be honest with Pumpkin and give her a chance to decide if she wants to attend the court date, or if she would rather remain at home with Alana and Ella.

At this point, Pumpkin decided to skip going to Alabama with Doe Doe. She is going to attend June’s court date and hopes that she can talk Big Mike into going with her again.

They came up empty-handed when they went looking for Geno and June the first time, but this time around, they will be able to see her if she shows up for her court date.

Pumpkin is overwhelmed

The life Pumpkin is currently living isn’t what she expected.

She and Josh are married and raising Ella together, and now, they have Alana living with them as well. They have temporary custody granted to them, but if Jennifer has her way, things will get complicated fast.

After Alana did the live video where she pretended to snort cocaine, there has been nothing but damage control being done. Pumpkin is overwhelmed with trying to get Alana eased back into school while also running around after her active toddler.

Deciding not to see June for her court date was something Pumpkin had to do. She is the daughter, but unfortunately, she had to step up for her little sister and take everything on while her mom checked out.

Raising Alana hasn’t been easy for Pumpkin and Josh, but she believes it is worth it to see her sister happy.

What happens at June’s court date remains to be seen. Will she return home to her family and get help, or will she take off with Geno and continue a life of chaos?

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Friday nights at 9/8c on WEtv.