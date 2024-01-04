Mama June: Family Crisis returns as Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell’s cancer battle is shown

It’s been a whirlwind month for Mama June Shannon and her family.

Her eldest daughter, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, passed away on December 9, 2023.

She was diagnosed with stage 4 adrenal carcinoma in January 2023 and fought a nearly year-long battle before she passed away in December.

Mama June and her girls (including Anna) filmed a new season for Mama June: Family Crisis on WEtv, and it’s just weeks away.

The press release about the upcoming season noted that the new season was filmed from May to November 2023, which documented much of Anna’s battle.

Here’s what we know about the upcoming season of Mana June: Family Crisis.

Anna ‘Chickadee’ Cardwell documents her cancer battle

After walking back into Mama June Shannon’s life, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell revealed to the family that she was diagnosed with cancer.

Things still weren’t great between Mama June and her daughters, but progress was made after they all showed up for her wedding.

The sneak peek (shown below) reveals Mama June breaking down in a confessional when she realizes that Anna may not be around in five years. In July 2023, the WEtv star confirmed her daughter was terminal.

Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird is shown attending appointments with Anna, as they both donned masks in the sneak peek.

Mama June Shannon has to face hard truths

While Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell’s cancer battle will be a part of the season, there are other issues the Shannon family has to face.

Even though Mama June Shannon has been sober for years, she still hasn’t worked through everything that happened when she was using.

One of the most significant issues comes when Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson wants to go away to the college she was accepted to after graduating high school. Upon examining her finances, Alana learns about her lack of money after being on television for years. The reality that Mama June spent her money hits hard.

Alana is in a confessional saying, “I mean, she’s my mother, but if I got to put her in jail, I will.”

And if that wasn’t enough, Mama June is dealing with issues with Justin Stroud. After seeing Alana upset, he is sick of her lies, especially regarding the money issues.

Justin stepped up for the family, and Pumpkin praised him for being a “rock” amid everything that happened with Anna. He and Mama June cared for her near the end of her life, moving her in during the last month as she went into hospice care.

It will be a tough time for the family as they watch the show back, especially with Anna’s passing being so fresh.

Mama June: Family Crisis returns on Friday, February 9, at 9/8c on WEtv.