MAFS viewers have hilarious reactions to news that there’s another Season 16 special

I bet you thought Married at First Sight Season 16 was over and done with, but think again because there’s another episode airing tonight.

If you shared a collective sigh after reading this, join the club because after the network teased the upcoming special, viewers had some hilarious reactions to the news.

The season was bad enough, with poorly matched couples and very little hope of a successful ending for any of the pairs. However, what made it worse, it that the season simply would not end.

The first episode aired in January, which means we’ve been begrudgingly watching the show for seven months with 25 episodes.

Last week, we had a mini celebration with a goodbye dance to officially bid goodbye to the show, but the joke was on us.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Hold your horses because the Nashville cast has us in a chokehold, and they’re about to cram one more episode down our throats.

There’s another MAFS Season 16 special airing tonight

Yes, you read that right, as if they didn’t punish us enough with ten thousand episodes of the Season 16 cast, they’re sticking it to us one last time.

Another special is on tonight and while I am going to tune it, I’m not going to be happy about it!

The MAFS Instagram page @mafslifetime shared a post with Airris and Jasmine and wrote, “Get your drinks ready because the final specials of this season of #MAFS are on TONIGHT! 🍹.”

The special will be hosted by comedians Sarah Colonna and Mary Radzinski and will include more than just the Season 16 couples.

The pair will discuss MAFS success stories such as Amani and Woody who were featured in another teaser for the special.

The caption reads, “@sarahcolonna1 and @maryradzinski discuss #MAFS goals and more tomorrow at 8/7c with this season’s final specials!”

MAFS viewers have hilarious responses to news of another Season 16 episode

After the special was promoted on Instagram it didn’t take long for viewers to air their chagrin about having to sit through another episode.

Viewers instantly took to the comment section to beg for an end to the nightmare, and the responses were nothing short of hilarious.

Season 1 cast member Jamie Otis wrote, “I feel like this season has been on for YEARS at this point 😂,”

“Damn this season longer than my Master’s program!” said someone else.

One person pleaded to God and said, “If you’re listening, help end this terrible season.”

Pic credit: @mafslifetime/Instagram

Another viewer rightfully asked, “Hasn’t this season been on all year?”

“Listen…be done already!” said someone else. “Y’all sure do know how to drag something out!! Run me my refund! 😂.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.