Airris reflects on his MAFS experience and thanks Jasmine for her ‘patience and grace’

Season 16 of Married at First Sight has officially wrapped, and honestly, I’ve never been happier to bid goodbye to a season.

With only one success among the five couples who were matched by the experts, it’s fair to say that the Nashville cast wasn’t exactly singing the same tune.

One couple that didn’t make the cut was Airris Williams and Jasmine Secrest, and the software engineer recently penned a lengthy message about his experience.

I can’t understand why Airris was chosen in the first place, because it didn’t take more than a few minutes for us to see that he was not ready for marriage.

Unfortunately, his wife Jasmine got that memo after they tied the knot, and that led to a disappointing journey for her.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Throughout the eight-week experiment, viewers aired their frustration at Airris, who wasn’t trying very hard to bond with his wife. By Decision Day, it only made sense for them to part ways and opt to get divorced.

After rewatching his behavior on the show this season, Airris recently had some things to get off his chest.

Airris reflects on his MAFS experience in a lengthy message

The MAFS star shared a group photo online and reflected on the experience he had with his castmates, and especially his wife Jasmine.

“One year ago 9 individuals and myself all did a thing! You all went from strangers to now being my family,” Airris said in the post.

He then shared some special words for Jasmine and thanked her for her “patience and grace,” and for putting up with this “shenanigans.”

“I know it wasn’t always easy!” reasoned Airris. “I am truly thankful for the relationship and bond that you have formed with my mother. I’ll remember the laughs and good moments that were not often shared on camera, unfortunately.”

The 39-year-old also congratulated the only couple that chose to stay married, Nicole and Chris as he tagged them in the message and wrote, “Congratulations and I love you both! “

Airris had something to say about each couple in the long Instagram post which he ended by saying, “Season 16 out ✌🏿 #mafs #mafsseason16 #marriedatfirstsight #mafsnashville.”

Jasmine says no one will understand her bond with Airris

Jasmine responded to Airris’ post and made it clear that there are no hard feelings between them. Jasmine came to Airris’ defense amid the backlash he received due to his treatment of her.

She said that even though they did not have a fairytale ending, she was “grateful” that they crossed paths.

Pic credit: @airris_dw/Instagram

“No one will truly understand our bond because they weren’t there and it’s not for them to understand,” Jasmine wrote. “I think you are a GREAT man and I hope you are blessed with your hearts desires because we all deserve that! It’s only up from here!!! 💕.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.