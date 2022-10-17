MAFS stars attend Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic’s wedding 

Dr. Jessica Griffin and Jon Francetic appeared on Married at First Sight Season 6. Pic credit: @dr.jessicagriffin/Instagram

Former MAFS expert Dr. Jessica Griffin tied the knot with MAFS star Jon Francetic.

Jessica and Jon have one of the franchise’s most unique love stories.

They met when Jessica was an expert on Married at First Sight, and she helped match Jon with his MAFS spouse Molly Duff.

Jon and Molly didn’t work out, but Jon still found love within the show as he and Jessica began dating.

After their years-long relationship, the couple is officially husband and wife, and they had a beautiful wedding ceremony to celebrate.

Several MAFS stars were in attendance, and a familiar MAFS face was even the officiant at the wedding.

MAFS couples have a blast at Jon Francetic and Dr. Jessica Griffin’s wedding

Married at First Sight Season 1 star Jamie Otis took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo from Jessica and Jon’s wedding.

Jamie and Doug posed with fellow MAFS couple Shawniece Jackson and Jephte Pierre in the photo.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Shawniece and Jephte’s daughter Laura was also present, and Jamie held Lara in one hand while wrapping her other arm around Shawniece in the photo.

Jamie wore a pink and white gown while Shawniece shimmered in a floral mini dress. Laura also looked adorable in a pink dress and flats.

A vast sky, water, and greenery were visible in the photo’s background, with Jamie writing over the image, “Going through all the pics from last weekend….Aww @yessstyles_ & @jephte_pierre88…love you guys!”

Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Shawniece also shared a fun photo booth pic with her family at the wedding. Jephte smiled while holding Laura as Laura copied her mom in putting up a peace sign.

Pic credit: @yessstyles/Instagram

Jamie shared wedding footage on her Instagram page, including capturing Dr. Jessica walking down the aisle and Jon and Jessica sharing a kiss.

Current MAFS expert Pastor Cal could be seen in the video as he served as the officiant during the ceremony.

Jamie gushed over Jessica and Jon’s unexpected true love and happily ever after in her post, beginning the caption, “The Married At First Sight wedding we’ve alllll been waiting for!🎉🍾.”

Dr. Jessica Griffin shares special ‘unity puzzle’

Dr. Jessica shared several photos from her and Jon’s outdoor wedding ceremony on her Instagram.

She celebrated her love story with Jon and thanked Pastor Cal for marrying them in her heartfelt caption.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Dr. Jessica also shared a heart-shaped unity puzzle that Jon made.

She explained the significance of the puzzle, writing that her daughter felt Jon was the missing piece to their puzzle when the two were dating.

Pic credit: @dr.jessicagriffin/Instagram

She concluded, “That’s why this unity puzzle Jon made is even more special.”

Congratulations, Jon and Jessica!

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.