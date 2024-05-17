MAFS star Michael Shiakallis is gearing up for his first boxing match — Here’s why

Michael Shiakallis has been in the gym a lot over the past few months, training for his first boxing match.

The Married at First Sight star has been sharing photos and videos from his strenuous practice sessions as he prepares for the big event in June.

In case you’re wondering, Michael hasn’t switched professions, but he has committed to facing off in the ring with another opponent, and it’s all for a good cause.

This cause is personal for the Season 17 star, who has teamed up with Haymakers for Hope to raise funds and awareness for cancer research.

The nonprofit organization raises funds through amateur charity boxing, golf, and running.

Michael has chosen to get in the ring for three special people in his life — two of his cousins and a close friend — who’ve been affected by cancer.

Michael Shiakallis is getting in the boxing ring for a good cause

The countdown has begun for Michael’s big match and now he only has one month to finish preparations.

In a recent Instagram post, the 38-year-old promoted the event by telling his Instagram, “One month away. If you would like to donate to the fight against cancer: click the link in my bio.”

In the promo video, Michael also shared more details about his reason for the match.

“I’m Michael Shiakallis Junior. I’m from Los Angeles California. I’m fighting out of Tao Boxing and I’m fighting for my cousin Peter, my cousin Jimmy, and my close friend Dawn,” said the MAFS star in the clip.

MAFS alums want their version of ‘celeb boxing’

Meanwhile, some of the MAFS alums — the men of course — are ready to square off in the ring as well.

After Michael shared his Instagram post, it started a banter between Anthony D’Amico and Ryan Ignasiak who are seemingly ready to square off.

“This is awesome! Side note Should we start MAFS ring square off? Our version of ‘Celeb boxing’ haha,” wrote Anthony.

After Michael responded, Anthony added, “😂 I’m sure there’s at least a couple of people in the Mafs family who’d like to square off!”

He was right because Ryan jumped into the mix, telling the Season 15 alum, “@itsanthonydamico I’ve got a knuckle sandwich waiting right here for ya man.”

MAFS alums are ready to fight. Pic credit: @_mikeyishere_/Instagram

Would you like to see the MAFS men going head-to-head in the ring? Sound off in the comment section below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.