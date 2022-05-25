Anthony D’Amico pokes fun at Gil Cuero’s pecs

Gil Cuero gets teased by fellow Married at First Sight alum Anthony D’Amico. Pic credit: Lifetime

Gil Cuero often shares quick shirtless videos online with his thousands of followers, and his latest video was no exception.

Gil addressed women and shaving in his recent risqué post, and he received some teasing from a fellow MAFS alum in the comments.

Married at First Sight Season 5 star Anthony D’Amico shared his amusing reaction to Gil’s shirtless video.

Anthony D’amico pokes fun at Gil Cuero’s nipples

Gil Cuero took to Instagram to share a suggestive video.

In the video, Gil mouthed audio while shirtless.

Text over the video read, “‘Babe, I didn’t shave.’” Gil then moved around and mouthed, “Imma eat it.” Gil kept his caption on the post simple with just two exclamation marks.

Gil’s friends and followers flocked to the comment section of his post to react and leave loads of laughing emojis, clearing getting a kick out of the video.

Married at First Sight stars also reacted, including Gil’s MAFS Season 13 costar Michaela Clark.

Michaela commented with several laughing emojis and wrote, “Bro!! Hahahhahaa! Thanks for this laugh!”

Gil replied, “You’re welcome!”

Married at First Sight Season 5 star Anthony D’amico also left a comment, teasing Gil.

Anthony wrote, “I couldn’t hear anything you said your nipples were in the way.”

Pic credit: @gilmeezy/Instagram

Gil Cuero is enjoying the single life

Gil Cuero garnered lots of attention and praise after becoming the fan favorite of Married at First Sight Season 14.

With a significant increase in followers, Gil had many women attempting to shoot their shots with him in his direct messages and comment section.

While Gil often gets comments from women interested in dating him, Gil has been vocal about enjoying being single.

After being devastated by his sudden divorce from MAFS ex-wife Myrla Feria, Gil took time to focus on himself and recuperate, and he’s happy with the pace he’s moving.

Gil has shared that he’s currently not looking for any serious relationships. He’s instead focused on spending time with his dog Hype and expanding his social media platform and influence.

Gil gained the most followers out of his Married at First Sight Season 13 castmates. He has since made several public appearances at different events, including pageants, panels, and podcasts.

Gil has also returned to the MAFS franchise to offer his opinions on several specials along with his outside ventures. Time will tell where Gil’s journey takes him next.

Married at First Sight premieres Wednesday, July 6, at 8/7c on Lifetime.