MAFS star Jamie Otis shares a body-positive message and slams Kim Kardashian over 16-pound weight loss

Jamie Otis slams Kim Kardashian.

Married at First Sight alum Jamie Otis had a lot to say about Kim Kardashian after she revealed her 16-pound weight loss before attending the Met Gala.

Jamie wrote a body-positive message on social media and slammed the SKIMS founder for going on a strict diet regimen to fit into her Marilyn Monroe dress for the event.

In the post, the 35-year-old said she was saddened that someone as influential as Kim would brag about “something so unhealthy and unrealistic.”

Jamie Otis slams Kim Kardashian in body-positive post

Jamie shared a video of herself clad in a two-piece bikini and proudly showed off all her flaws.

However, The Married at First Sight star got a lot off her chest about Kim Kardashian in the Instagram post, as well.

She wrote, “Hearing Kim Kardashian say she basically only ate tomatoes so she could fit into Marilyn Monroe’s dress reminded me of the days I’d count calories and burn off everything I ate.”

Jamie noted that she admires Kim’s “drive and tenacity,” but added, “It honestly makes me sad that someone so influential is almost bragging about something so unhealthy and unrealistic for most of us.”

Jamie is likely referring to an interview that The Kardashians star did with Vogue where she outlined the strict diet she endured for three weeks to fit in the iconic dress.

Kim said she “cut out sugar and all carbs,” and ate “the cleanest veggies and protein.” However the 41-year-old made it clear, “I didn’t starve myself.”

Nonetheless, Jamie noted in her body-positive post, “I just can’t be bothered with fitting in the dress if it means I have to starve myself.”

Jamie Otis urges people to change the norm

In her lengthy social media post, the Married at First Sight alum acknowledged that there was no other way for Kim Kardashian to wear the historic dress, but she also chided her in the process.

“Laughing about basically just eating tomatoes so you can wear it. Yikes,” wrote Jamie. “We gotta do better for our children [because] they’re watching us, and eating disorders are still such a struggle for so many.”

The reality TV personality urged people to try and change the norm for the sake of “our children.”

“Clothes are meant to fit us and if they don’t fit it doesn’t mean we need to change ourselves,” said Jamie. “The only thing needing change is the size of the clothes.”

Before ending the lengthy post, Jamie shared some words of positivity for her followers.

“If you’re someone who struggles with the yo-yo dieting and terrible thoughts of worthlessness [because] of your size, I want you to know YOU ARE ENOUGH JUST AS YOU ARE. Truly.”

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.