Jamie Otis proves to be comfortable in the skin she’s in while dancing with belly out in body positive post

Jamie Otis has come along way since we first saw her meet her husband Doug Hehner, on the very first season of Married at First Sight.

She proved that although attraction may not be instant, if you trust in the experts, the match can work.

Since successfully getting married as strangers, Jamie and her husband have cemented themselves as emblems for the franchise.

The mother-of-two has snagged major hosting gigs like Unfiltered and has an on-going role in the MAFS spin-off Couples Cam.

The MAFS first lady has been open with her struggle with postpartum depression

The couple recently welcomed their second child and first son, Hendrix Douglas Hehner in May 2020.

The parents opted for an in-home birth as due to the coronavirus pandemic since most hospitals restrict fathers from being in the delivery room.

Since having the new baby, the MAFS alum has been open about her issues with body dismorphia and postpartum depression.

She promotes body positivity in a new post

In a new post on Instagram, Jamie tells the story of how a broken home led to serious self-esteem issues throughout her life.

“When I was a little girl I didn’t care about being smart, I just wanted to be pretty and nice.🤦🏼‍♀️ I didn’t know who my dad was, my stepdad beat my mama, and I desperately wanted to be loved,” she wrote in the caption.

She described a need to be perfect in order to feel deserving of love.

“I thought beauty meant I had to be skinny, no blemishes, hair, and makeup always done & a smile on my face—always. I’d pretend to be optimistic & happy even when I wasn’t,” she added.

With her imperfections out for the world to see, Jamie is seen happily dancing and feeling beautiful whether dressed up or down.

After giving birth unmedicated, she has found love for how strong her body is.

While her upbringing was rough, she’s hoping to break the cycle with her current children. She ended the post by declaring, “If I do anything right as a mommy I want to raise my son and daughter to know their beauty doesn’t come in one shape & size. Their worth is the same “all done up” and not “done up” at all.⁣”

Married at First Sight Season 12 premieres on Wednesday, January 13 at 8/7c on Lifetime.