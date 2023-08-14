MAFS star Jamie Otis says next step is IVF after failed attempts to get pregnant

Jamie Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner have been trying to conceive naturally for almost three years with zero success, so now it’s time to explore other options.

The next step for the Married at First Sight couple is IVF — an option their doctor recently recommended.

However, Jamie wants to try one last thing before going the IVF route.

She got personal in a recent post, as she updated her supporters after a recent doctor’s visit, as they continue to seek answers about their difficult pregnancy journey.

Jamie and Doug are already parents to a five-year-old daughter, Henley Grace, and a three-year-old son, Hendrix.

The couple also have an angel baby Jonathan, who passed away seven years ago, but they continue to keep his memory alive.

Jamie shared a pregnancy update with her 836,000 Instagram followers, and unfortunately, she didn’t have good news. The reality TV star is still not pregnant despite years of trying, but she’s not giving up.

“We’ve been TTC for almost 3 years🤰🏼 We went to the fertility doc and we’re at the point where he recommends IVF,” shared the 37-year-old. “We are SO THANKFUL for the option of IVF, but I genuinely want to know (for myself ) I tried my absolute best before going down that route.”

Jamie revealed that there is still one thing that they haven’t tried yet, and she plans to explore that option before doing IVF.

“One thing we haven’t tried is changing my diet/exercise routine & manifesting while praying for it,” she revealed. “I changed my diet before w both Henley & Hendrix (cut out foods that are known to cause inflammation) and that worked pretty quickly.”

Jamie added that she believes in the “power of prayer,” and that if you “ask and you believe you will receive.💯.”

Jamie Otis gets advice from her supporters amid her difficult pregnancy journey

After opening up with her followers, they responded with a slew of advice about IVF and showed her support amid her infertility issues.

“Infertility is so hard nobody should ever go through it 💔,” wrote one commenter.

“IVF mom here! So thankful for my science babies! Lots of good thoughts coming your way ❤️,” said someone else.

One Instagram user reasoned, “Only you can know when you’re ready for ivf! I had to do everything I felt best for us before we moved on to IVF. We have both our ivf babies and I feel so good about the journey to get there!”

One Instagram user remained hopeful as she cheered on the mom of two and wrote, “Absolutely believe in manifesting!! You go mama!!! ✨💪💕.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.