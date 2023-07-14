Jamie Otis pays tribute to her ‘angel baby’ Johnathan on his ‘heavenly birthday’

It’s been an emotional week for Jamie Otis and her husband, Doug Hehner, as they honored their angel baby Jonathan who passed away seven years ago.

The Married at First Sight couple has vowed to keep his memory alive, and each year on his birthday, they’ve done just that.

After his death, the couple planted a tree in his honor, and this year they brought their two kids for a nice family picnic.

Jamie posted an emotional message about Johnathan’s passing as they carried out their tradition of visiting his tree.

Jamie posted a few images of their outing and later explained why she was riddled with guilt after her son’s passing.

The reality TV personality touched many people with her message and got a slew of support from her followers.

MAFS couple Jamie Otis and Doug Hehner honor their ‘angel baby’

Jamie posted a heartbreaking photo that showed her and Doug holding their son’s tiny body in the hospital, along with a photo of Jamie early on in her pregnancy.

“Happy birthday to the boy who made me a mommy.👼🏼 I *still* wish I had more time with him before he was taken away from me,” Jamie wrote in the Instagram caption. “😢 Johnathan would be 7 today if he had survived.”

“I’ve lost a lot of pregnancies, but losing him completely ripped my world apart,” she added.

Jamie got deeply personal and confessed to feeling guilty about Johnathan’s death because of an abortion she had years prior. The 37-year-old said she never spoke about it, because “It’s nothing I’m proud of.”

“While I held my first born baby boy I whispered to him ‘Mommy’s so sorry’ over and over again. I promised him I’d spend my life honoring him & I’d never let anyone forget him,” added Jamie.

Doug also shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Happy Birthday Johnathan. You will forever be a part of us.”

Jamie Otis receives overwhelming support from her followers

After sharing the tearjerking post on Instagram, people instantly took to the comment section to show support for the grieving mom.

“I know this feeling all too well,” revealed one Instagram user. “My twins would be turning 13 this year if they were here. ❤️ I love you Jamie, you’re amazing for your authenticity and openness. You help so many.”

“You can’t blame yourself for that. You did the best you could with what you knew at the time!! Happy heavenly birthday to your first baby boy,” said someone else.

One person wrote, “Wow Jamie this brought tears to my eyes. The courage it takes to share so much of your difficulties, hardships and trauma takes so much wisdom and maturity…”

“Sending love and prayers to you Jamie and Doug.🙏 Happy Birthday Jonathan ❤,” said someone else.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.