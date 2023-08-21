MAFS star Jamie Otis in mourning after her grandmother ‘passed unexpectedly’

Jamie Otis and her family are now in mourning after the unexpected passing of their family matriarch.

The Married at First Sight alum shared on social media that her grandmother just passed away, and she’s trying to come to terms with that.

Jamie is known for sharing any and everything with her social media followers, so it’s not surprising that she posted the news soon after it happened.

She’s been getting a lot of support online, and we spotted some MAFS alums in the mix as well.

It’s been a hard time for Jamie and her husband, Doug Hehner, who’ve been trying for almost three years to expand their family.

So far the couple has tried the natural way, but with no success, and their doctor recently recommended IVF.

However, Jamie shared that she plans to switch up her diet and exercise routine and do a bit of manifesting as one final attempt to help her get pregnant.

If that doesn’t work, then Jamie and Doug will look into the costly IVF procedure.

However, at the moment, Jamie will have to shift her focus and deal with her grandmother’s death–something she was not prepared for at this time.

Jamie Otis mourns her grandmother’s unexpected passing

The mom of two had a heavy heart when she took to social media hours ago to share the news of her grandmother’s passing, but she wrote a lovely tribute nonetheless.

“My grandma passed unexpectedly & I’ve been trying to process it. It’s the first time someone I’ve known my whole life (who was always around when I was growing up) is no longer here..so many emotions come into play…” said Jamie.

In the lengthy Instagram caption, she shared some of her favorite childhood moments with her grandma and posted a collage of photos from their time together.

Before ending the post, Jamie wrote, “RIP Grandma.🙏🏼 I hope you’re feeling loved and so happy while you’re up in heaven with the angels.❤️ #lifeisshort #hugyourlovedones.”

Jamie Otis gets support from her MAFS family

Jamie’s husband Doug Hehner was the first to show his support after his wife shared the news on Instagram.

“My heart goes out to you, my mother in law, and sisters and brother in law,” he wrote. “I got to meet your grandma a handful of times and will always have pleasant memories of her.”

MAFS Season 11 star Karen Landry said, “🙏🏾🙏🏾💚💚 prayers for you and your family.”

Her costar Amani Aliyya also wrote, “Sending you love 💕 Sorry for your loss.”

Pic credit: @jamienotis/Instagram

Briana Miles also left a comment, “So sorry for your loss! Sending all the hugs your way! ❤️.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.