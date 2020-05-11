MAFS’ Jamie Otis shares heartbreaking story about her childhood — Vows to be a better parent than she had

Jamie Otis shared a throwback photo of herself with Henley shortly after she was born. The caption alongside the photo was a story about Jamie’s relationship with her mother and a vow to do better with her daughter.
The Married at First Sight alum has a contentious relationship with her mom. It has been discussed throughout her journey on reality television.
While she can look back now and realize what happened, it wasn’t always easy for Jamie Otis.
Not a traditional mother and daughter relationship
A mother and daughter relationship is something that isn’t always an option. Jamie Otis revealed that she was left to raise her younger siblings after her mother turned to drugs.
Unfortunately, Jamie’s mom was a single mom with five children. She was married to a man who battered her and was in jail. While trying to numb the pain, she turned to drugs.
The MAFS alum revealed that at the beginning of her Mother’s Day post.
She went on to explain that the children would go weeks without food or working utilities. Jamie Otis stepped up, and at 19, she was the legal guardian for her siblings.
Then came nursing school for the reality star.
That is where she was able to shine and build a career for herself and give her siblings an example of what hard work and determination can bring in life.
View this post on Instagram
I always wanted my mom to be my best friend.🙏🏻 She tried her best, but she was a single mom of 5 kids married to a man in jail bc he beat her up constantly😕 …so she ended up turning to drugs to numb the pain. When I was younger I never understood why she left my siblings & me for weeks at a time. Sometimes we had no food, no electricity, and no heat…and she wouldn’t answer our calls. I thought she was selfish and “clearly didn’t love us” … I ended up gaining custody of my younger siblings & enrolled in nursing school at 19 years old. Two of the best things that ever happened to me were in part thanks to my mama.🙏🏻💗 I learned to LOVE unconditionally when I had my siblings living with me & looking up to me for constant support. And in nursing school I learned that my mom isn’t this evil person who only cares about herself – she is just trying to survive. That has helped our relationship heal immensely.🥰 I’m thankful that I’m a mama now myself bc I *will* have that mother-daughter relationship that I always wanted with my mom – but now I’ll have it with my own daughter!🤱🏻🙏🏻💗 HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY TO ALL THE MAMA’S – fur baby mamas, angel baby mamas, mamas TTC, struggling with life mamas, and mamas KILLIN’ it in the mom role.🤱🏻💗 …and a big happy Mother’s Day to my mom who always tries her best & my mother in law who is the best GaGa to Gracie!🥰
Vowing to be better for Henley
Now that Jamie Otis is a mom, she has a different outlook. There has been some healing between her and her mom.
The Married at First Sight alum mentioned that she now has some understanding of what happened, which has been part of repairing their relationship.
Moving forward, Jamie knows that she will do better for her daughter. Henley will grow up with a mother and daughter relationship that Jamie wanted but was not able to get from her mother.
This is something she looks forward to as the years go on, especially with her daughter.
Throughout her time on reality television, Jamie Otis has been upfront about the things she has gone through. Her part in the Bachelor franchise wasn’t fruitful, but meeting Doug Hehner on Married at First Sight changed her life.
As Jamie Otis anxiously awaits the arrival of her second child, she relished in celebrating Mother’s Day. She is going to be the mom she never had for the children she loves so much.
Married at First Sight is not currently airing.
- Exclusive: Dr. Ish Major talks about helping Mama June and Alana on Mama June: From Not to Hot - 12th May 2020
- MAFS’ Jamie Otis shares heartbreaking story about her childhood — Vows to be a better parent than she had - 11th May 2020
- Jana Duggar returns to social media with Mother’s Day tribute to Michelle Duggar - 11th May 2020
Leave a Reply