MAFS star Chloe Brown is keeping her social media private amid ‘chaotic’ year

It’s admittedly been a “chaotic” year for Married at First Sight Chloe Brown but now she can put it all to rest and move on with her life.

Things didn’t quite work out how Chloe had intended when she became a replacement bride for Michael Shiakallis.

However, while she didn’t leave Season 17 with a husband, she’s formed a tight friendship with her ex and the other husbands on the show.

Chloe doesn’t care about the social media hoopla. So she’s opted to remain private even though the season has wrapped.

The 39-year-old isn’t the only one who hasn’t gone public on social media.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Chloe has been getting a ton of support from viewers, but the other Season 17 wives haven’t been so lucky.

The backlash from fans of the show has been brutal, but Emily Balch and Lauren Good are facing it head-on and clapping back at critics online after going public on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Clare Kerr and Becca Haley are not quite ready to face the angry MAFS fans so, at least for now, they’re laying low on social media.

Chloe Brown talks about her ‘chaotic’ but ‘incredible’ year

Chloe Brown returned to her peaceful life after turning her world upside down during her stint on MAFS.

The brunette beauty recently enjoyed a meditative day outdoors and snapped a photo for Instagram.

“This year has been the most incredible year of my life; often challenging, often chaotic, but always full of growth, joy and love,” she noted in the caption.

The Season 17 star also reiterated what she expressed at the reunion, telling viewers she planned to keep her social media private.

“I have decided not to make my social media platforms public and since I’m not easily findable, if you’re here, it’s because you’re meant to be,” said Chloe.

While her page is still private, she has accepted a few new friends over the past few days.

Chloe Brown talks about gratitude. Pic credit: @chloemariebrown/Instagram

Chloe has some new friends in her MAFS supporters

Those new friends have been kind to the MAFS star and are showering her with positive comments.

“Awe thanks so much for accepting my friend request. As I said before u r my most favorite of anyone on mafs you are a beautiful person inside and out ❤️,” wrote one commenter.

“Thank you for allowing me to be here, you are such an inspiration, your love for animals and people is beautiful!” posted someone else.

MAFS fans weigh in. Pic credit: @chloemariebrown/Instagram

One person wrote, “Truly grateful when I saw you accept my follow request but still remain on “private”! 🤎 You were such a treat to watch and your energy is MAGNIFICENT!”

Another added, “Thank you for allowing me to follow you. I enjoyed watching you on MAFS and found you to be beautiful, genuine and kind.”

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.