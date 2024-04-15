Brennan snaps airplane selfie with Chloe and Cameron as trio gets love from MAFS fans

Brennan Shoykhet started as the Season 17 villain as viewers watched his rocky marriage to Emily Balch play out onscreen.

That remained the case throughout the season as people took to social media to bash the 28-year-old for his poor treatment of Emily.

However, things have changed drastically after Pat 1 of the reunion aired, and now Brennan’s critics have become supporters.

He recently shared an airplane selfie with castmates Cameron Frazer and Chloe Brown, and MAFS fans had nothing but nice things to say about the trio.

Viewers had a change of heart after it came to light that the cast had plotted from the beginning of the season to deceive the experts and producers.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The men have owned up to their part in the devious plot, but the women are sticking to the story that they were manipulated into going along with their husbands.

However, viewers are not buying their cry of innocence; lately, they’ve changed their tune about the men on the show.

Brennan Shoykhet snaps an airplane selfie with Chloe and Cameron

We’re guessing that Brennan Shoykhet’s airplane selfie was taken when the trio jetted back to Colorado after taping the reunion.

The snap showed him sitting with Chloe in the middle seat and Cameron near the window as they smiled for the photo.

“Big shoutout to Cam for fighting off half the @southwest plane so we could all sit together! PS Can you guess when this was taken?? 👀,” Brennan captioned the post.

Brennan Shoykhet, Chloe Brown, and Cameron Frazier. Pic credit: @brennanshoykhet/Instagram

Brennan, Chloe, and Cameron are the new MAFS fan favorites

After the photo was posted on Brennan’s private Instagram page, his followers took to the comments and showed love to the trio.

“The 3 most normal people this season. You all dodged a bullet,” wrote one commenter.

“Omg I love y’all so much!!!! Yall were 3 of my favorites!!!! I would love to be more like Chloe. ! & you too guys were 100%,” said someone else.

Another MAFS viewer reiterated the sentiment: “You 3 were my favorite and it’s great seeing you hanging together. This picture speaks volumes. Hopefully the remainder of the series all get the help they need.”

Pic credit: @brennanshoykhet/Instagram

“So happy for the three of you! True class,” said one commenter.

“Love you all!!! ❤️❤️❤️,” wrote someone else.

Are Brennan, Chloe, and Cameron your new fan favorites? Sound off in the comment section below.

Married At First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.