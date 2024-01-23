MAFS spoiler: New bride Chloe tearful and nervous about marrying a stranger

Married at First Sight fans are getting ready to see the most anticipated wedding this season, and it will finally play out in the upcoming episode.

Last week, we were thrown for a loop with the expectation that Michael Shiakallis and his new bride, Chloe Brown, would finally tie the knot, but it’s for sure happening this week.

In a preview for Episode 14, we see a nervous Chloe clad in her wedding attire and getting ready to walk down the aisle.

Interestingly, the idea of marrying a stranger is just now starting to register, and she’s losing her cool.

It’s quite a departure from the previous episode, where she professed confidence that the experts had found her perfect match.

However, now that the moment has arrived, Chloe’s conviction in the MAFS process has wavered. Will she walk down the aisle, or will Michael be disappointed again?

Chloe Brown admits she’s ‘so scared’ about walking down the aisle

A preview for the upcoming episode of MAFS shows the bride and groom celebrating separately with their friends before the wedding.

However, it wasn’t all fun and games, as the reality of marrying a stranger finally hit Chloe.

The clip shows her clad in a stunning lace wedding dress, surrounded by her bridesmaids.

“I’m so scared,” confesses a tearful Chloe. “I wasn’t expecting to feel this way right now.”

As her friends help to dry her tears, the bride-to-be shares her thoughts with the cameras.

“It just hit me like a ton of bricks,” says Chloe. “There’s always the possibility he’s not my person and I’m not feeling very good about that.”

Michael has doubts about his second attempt at marriage this season

Chloe is not the only one feeling nervous about her wedding – her groom is also jittery.

Michael feels nervous about his second attempt at getting married this season, and rightfully so, since he was jilted at the altar the first time around.

The preview shows him clad in a snazzy pink suit while standing at the altar again.

“What if she doesn’t like what she sees?” he says to the camera. “I don’t know how you can not be scared of that.”

Meanwhile, we’re still waiting for someone to clue Chloe in because she’s still in the dark about the runaway bride fiasco.

The experts decided not to share that information with her until after the wedding, and we’re waiting in anticipation to see how she reacts when all is revealed.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.