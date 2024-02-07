MAFS Season 7 update: What happened to Rob and Amber?

Amber Martorana and Dave Flaherty were one of three couples featured in Season 7 of Married at First Sight, and in case you forgot about them, we’re here to give you a refresher.

Dave and Amber started the eight-week experiment on a good note, but it was a rocky journey to Decision Day.

Amber had some insecurities to work through, and it didn’t help when the bleach-blonde beauty found out that her husband liked tall brunettes.

The couple also didn’t see eye to eye on major topics such as religion and finances, but they still pushed on and tried to make the marriage work.

They opted to stay married on Decision Day, but a few months later, things had gone sour again. Amber wanted to give things another try, but Dave was convinced that it was time to pull the plug on their rocky marriage.

Subscribe to our Married at First Sight newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

In December of 2018, he announced on Instagram that he and Amber were getting divorced.

They have both moved on, but where is the Season 7 couple today?

Dave Flaherty has remained a happy bachelor since his divorce from Amber

Dave Flaherty hasn’t remarried since his divorce from Amber, but he’s been enjoying his life as a bachelor.

Dave has been spending lots of time with his friends and family and takes pride in being the best uncle to his nieces and nephews.

Dave no longer lives in Dallas, but it’s unclear where he has now settled.

The former basketball player has been traveling around the country with his pals–last year hitting the slopes in Colorado after hitting golf balls in Las Vegas with his crew the year prior.

Since his split from Amber, Dave hasn’t posted anything about his private life on social media, so it’s hard to tell if he’s dating anyone special.

As for his professional life, Dave is still a portfolio manager at Peritus Asset Management, where he has been since 2004.

MAFS alum Amber Martorana is now a wife and stepmom

Her first marriage to Dave did not work out as she had envisioned, but Amber Martorana didn’t give up on love, and she finally found her perfect match.

She met her new husband, Rob Reel, after leaving Dallas, TX, for Florida to be closer to her family.

Her sister was the one who introduced Amber to the dad of two, and they instantly hit things off. She also formed a close bond with his kids, and that’s when Rob knew she was the one.

The MAFS alum and her new beau tied the knot on October 7, 2023, during a beautiful wedding in St. Pete Beach, Florida, surrounded by friends and family.

Amber has put her MAFS experience behind her and has a private Instagram page to share snaps of her life as a new wife and stepmom.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.