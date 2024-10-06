MAFS Season 18 will feature Beyond Decision Day and MAFS: Afterparty

Married at First Sight Season 18 is just around the corner, and while the wait was lengthy, to say the least, at least we’re getting some extra features.

Much like Season 17, each episode in the upcoming season will be followed by the MAFS: Afterparty, which we’ll get into in just a bit.

There’s also the newest add-on, Beyond Decision Day, which will once again be a staple this season.

Season 18 kicks off in the Windy City, and after the epic failure that was the Denver cast, a lot is riding on Chicago.

Viewers are less than hopeful that the season will produce any successful marriages, and after the trailer teased a cheating scandal and couples swap, some fans are threatening to boycott the show.

However, the last time the series went to Chicago for Season 5, they produced one successful marriage in Ashley Petta and Anthony D’Amico.

The couple has been married for eight years and have two beautiful kids, so if that’s anything to go by we’re keeping our fingers crossed for the new batch of Chicago hopefuls.

Season 18 will feature MAFS: Afterparty and Beyond Decision Day

The last MAFS: Afterparty was more entertaining than the entire season as the cast showed up and spilled a lot of tea that we didn’t get to see on the show.

This feature will return with host Keshia Knight Pulliam at the helm with appearances each week from different Season 18 participants sharing behind-the-scenes scoop and juicy tidbits from the show.

The series, which will air after each new MAFS episode, will also feature special guests, including familiar faces and past participants.

The newest add-on, Beyond Decision Day, will also return and give viewers insight into what happens after the couples make their decisions to either stay married or part ways after the eight-week experiment.

The MAFS Season 18 countdown has begun

Season 18 returns in a matter of days, and this time, the series will feature a more mature cast, ranging from ages 29 to 42.

Viewers will see the 10 Chicago singles embarking on their unique journey to find love and all the twists and turns that come with that.

Furthermore, the show’s resident experts, Pastor Cal Roberson, Dr. Pepper Schwartz, and Dr. Pia Holec, are all returning to provide the new couples with professional advice and support as they navigate the process of marrying strangers.

Married at First Sight Season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 15 at 8/7c on Lifetime.