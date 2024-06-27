Keshia Knight Pulliam films first episode of MAFS Afterparty for Season 18

Keshia Knight Pulliam just reminded us that a new season of Married at First Sight is on the horizon, although things have been quiet for the past several weeks.

Season 17 was such a tragedy that producers are likely trying to let the memory of that fade before introducing the season.

Meanwhile, behind the scenes, things are moving full speed ahead and Keshia, the MAFS Afterparty host just gave us a teaser.

She posted a video of the fancy new studio as she got ready to film the first episode for Season 18.

Here’s hoping that this one will be a better experience for the actress who had some awkward moments with the Denver cast.

Keshia got a bit of backlash after a tense altercation with Emily Balch, but the majority of viewers applauded how she dealt with the situation.

However, the mom-of-two has already put all that behind her and seemed excited to start a new journey with the latest crop of MAFS hopefuls.

Keshia Knight Pulliam films first episode for Season 18 of MAFS Afterparty

Just when we were having MAFS withdrawals Keshia Knight Pulliam jumped in to save the day.

The MAFS Afterparty host shared a video on Instagram, looking glam as she headed to a brand new studio to film the first episode with the Season 18 cast.

“New year, new MAFS season,” she said in the clip while showing followers her fresh new hairdo.

“New studio, can’t wait to show y’all,” exclaimed Keshia as she arrived at the location and walked inside to see that stage all set up with lights and cameras, as she greeted the producers.

“This is the dream team right here y’all,” said the 45-year-old, who brought her entire family along — including her mom, her husband Brad James, and their two kids — for a busy day of filming.

“New Season… New Look!! #MAFS Afterparty coming soon…. 😜,” Keshia captioned the post.

When will MAFS Season 18 premiere?

It’s the question we’ve all been asking, when will MAFS Season 18 premiere?

Honestly, we’re still waiting for official word on that, because so far there hasn’t been a premiere date.

We’re assuming — or at least hoping — for the show to start airing over the summer, likely in August.

There are usually several weeks of pre-show programs after the date is announced.

This means if the date is revealed in July, that entire month will be dedicated to a bunch of kickoff specials before the episodes start airing.

So far, however, the cast has been revealed, and the network also dropped a sneak peek of Season 18, which was filmed in Chicago.

Are you excited to see what the Chicago cast has in store for the new season? Let us know in the comments section below.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.