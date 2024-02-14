MAFS Season 13 update: Where are Myrla and Gil today?

Myrla Feria and Gil Cuero took us on a rollercoaster ride in Season 13 as the Houston singles bravely took the plunge to marry a stranger.

Gil, a firefighter–born and raised in Colombia before moving to the U.S.– was admittedly a hopeless romantic ready for a wife, kids, and a white picket fence.

Myrla, who originally grew up in South Texas, was a leadership coach who had full confidence that the Married at First Sight experts would find her the perfect man.

Things started great, at least for Gil, on the wedding day as he was impressed after meeting his bride.

However, the same can’t be said for Myrla, who specifically requested a man who wasn’t bald, and that wasn’t what she got.

They started to build chemistry, but after a while Myrla’s lifestyle and penchant for the finer things in life was offputting for Gil and caused several arguments.

The couple had some hiccups throughout the season but opted to stay married on Decision Day.

Sadly, a heartbroken Gil revealed at the reunion that Myrla later changed her mind and opted to end their marriage.

A lot of time has passed since then, so where are Myrla and Gil today?

MAFS star Myrla Feria has a new man in her life

Myrla Feria has moved on after her split from Gil and has been dating a new guy for quite some time.

She teased her mystery man in 2022 with slight glimpses of his features on her Instagram Story, but she has been keeping him away from prying eyes.

We know the couple is still going strong as she continues to post teasers online.

The couple recently enjoyed a trip to South Africa, but Myrla made sure to crop him out of her photos and videos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💜Myrla💜 (@myrla.feria) The 38-year-old still resides in Houston, Texas, and has been living her best life with her pampered pup, Porsha as she continues to enjoy the finer things in life.

What’s going on with Gil Cuero?

MAFS fans have been thirsting after the hunky firefighter but it seems he’s still single after his divorce from Myrla.

The 39-year-old has done a bit of traveling since his time on MAFS — jetting off to Brazil, and Colombia in 2023 with his friends.

After Season 13 ended we were seeing a lot of Gil on Instagram with Live chats and tons of stories and posts.

However, he took a well-needed break in June of 2023 which marked his last post for that year.

Gil returned to Instagram for the New Year with a photo that showcased his modeling chops as he struck a pose during a beautiful day outdoors.

“Back to take over your feed!” he captioned the post.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.