MAFS Season 11 update: What happened to Bennett and Amelia?

Season 11 of Married at First Sight was one of the most memorable in the show’s history because it reinstated our hope in the unique marital experiment.

That season gave us Woody Randall and Amani Aliyya – one of the most beautiful love stories on the show.

However, another memorable duo was Amelia Fatsi and Bennett Kirschner who also gave us the feels as we watched the quirky couple fall in love during the eight-week experiment.

They seemed like a perfect match as Bennett, a then 28-year-old artistic director of a theater company, had an instant attraction to Amelia, a 27-year-old medical doctor.

Bennett was a romantic thespian, Amelia was a driven dreamer, and it was lust at first sight when they met at the altar.

The couple had some rough patches, but nothing too hard to get through. When Decision Day came around, they both chose to stay married and fans were hopeful their relationship would stand the test of time.

Sadly, we were wrong as Amelia and Bennett split in November of 2021 after only one year of marriage, but where are they today?

MAFS star Amelia Fatsi has a new man in her life

Amelia is not one to make public proclamations about her relationship status, but she does share some fun moments from her life on social media.

Since her divorce from Bennett the MD has moved on to a new man, yoga instructor, Alexander Bayer.

In 2023 we got a glimpse of the happy couple when the MAFS alum shared a slew of photos from their trip to Grace Ridge.

“We hiked ten miles along gorgeous Grace Ridge, slept in a yurt, found some crazy moss, and this sweet man picked me a wildflower bouquet,” she captioned the Instagram post.

In October, Amelia also posted a stunning photo of her and Alexander staring into each other’s eyes with the caption, “Happiness”

Bennett Kirschner has been focused on his artistic endeavors

Bennett has been enjoying single life since his divorce, and he’s been very focused on his artistic endeavors.

In June 2022, he directed a theatre production, which he proudly promoted on Instagram before its New Orleans release.

“THIS JUNE! I’m directing a new theatre production!” shared Bennett.

The MAFS star is not just a talented theatre producer, but a great musician, and his band, TV Pole Shine released a new EP in December of 2023.

“New EP is OUT NOW! It features 4 delicious songs that will induce dancing even in the most weary feet,” shared Bennett in his post.

2024 has already been a successful year for Bennett as it marked the release of another production in his home city.

His latest venture was titled, “The Trees by Agnes Borinsky … one of my favorite plays in the world.”

In early January the 32-year-old proudly announced the event.

“I’m directing a play in New Orleans!” said Bennett. “The production, which I’m directing, features 15 performers (so many!), inventive design (as always!), and an abundance of tenderness (we need it!).”

As for Bennett’s personal life, he hasn’t been romantically linked with anyone since his divorce.

