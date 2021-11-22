MAFS: Bennett Kirschner files for divorce from Amelia Fatsi

Bennett and Amelia officially call it quits. Pic credit: Lifetime

Married at First Sight Season 11 couple Bennett and Amelia have unfortunately ended their marriage.

After months of rumors that Bennett and Amelia were no longer together, an official document has been released confirming Amelia and Bennett’s divorce.

Bennett Kirschner initiated the divorce from Amelia Fatsi

Bennett and Amelia were one of the most eccentric couples in MAFS history and their marriage on the show was charmingly quirky to many MAFS viewers.

The unique pair were one of the few MAFS couples to have already known each other before their wedding day, as Bennett and Amelia had met at a party and had a mutual friend. Fortunately, both Bennett and Amelia seemed to have crushes on one another from the start and eventually became smitten enough to say yes on Decision Day, with Bennett even getting a tattoo dedicated to Amelia.

Lately, rumors suggested that Bennett and Amelia had split up, with many MAFS fans hoping the rumors weren’t true since Bennet and Amelia were one of the more beloved couples from Married at First Sight.

It is now known that those rumors had some validity as a divorce document has been made public.

According to the Virginia Courts Case Information document, Bennett is the one who filed for divorce in October of this year.

Bennett and Amelia split after their big move to Virginia

Bennett and Amelia were married in New Orleans and Bennett filed for divorce in Virginia since the couple had moved to Virginia after the show.

Bennett and Amelia’s move to Virginia was a major topic and potential issue during their time on Married at First Sight.

Bennett had a life he enjoyed in New Orleans as well as being very involved in the NOLA theater scene and it was a big risk to immediately move to a new state with a wife he barely knew.

However, Amelia was called to move to Virginia for her residency and Bennett agreed to move with her and try to build a life together. Some MAFS fans have speculated that the move to Virginia may have played a part in the downfall of Amelia and Bennett’s relationship, although their reasons behind the divorce have been understandably private thus far.

With Bennett and Amelia going their separate ways, that leaves Miles and Karen and Woody and Amani as the only two couples that have remained successfully married from Married at First Sight Season 11.

Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.