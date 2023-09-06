MAFS Season 10 couple Meka and Michael: Where are they now?

It’s hard to forget Meka Jones and Michael Watson from Season 10 of Married at First Sight because they had a historic feat on the show.

No, the couple did not end the eight-week experiment in happily wedded bliss — quite the opposite.

Their marriage was riddled with issues, the biggest of them being Michael’s penchant for lying.

His twisted tales played out on the show each week, and they not only frustrated his new wife — who already had trust issues — but viewers as well.

Michael blatantly lied about his job and his finances, which was a bad idea because it all came to light during an embarrassing episode of the show.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The backlash against Michael was brutal, and many felt Meka was cheated out of getting the husband she deserved. Ultimately, no one was surprised when the oddly matched pair decided to call it quits.

Instead of a divorce Michael and Meka had their marriage annulled — the first in the history of the show.

However, it’s been a few years since the ill-fated Washington DC cast was on our screens, so what have Meka and Michael been up to since then?

MAFS alum Meka Jones is living her best life in Hawaii

In 2021 — a year after her annulment, Meka rang in her 28th birthday with a hot new man, whom she debuted on social media.

The MAFS star posted a cute photo of the mystery guy, who she dubbed as her “soulmate” in the post and told her Instagram followers, “I couldn’t be happier.”

However, that romance was short-lived as evidenced by the now-deleted photo.

Despite being currently single, Meka seems quite happy with a busy social life and her furbaby, Missy, by her side.

Meka also moved from Washington DC, where Season 10 of the show was filmed, and now lives in beautiful Hawaii.

She spends a lot of time at the beach and constantly updates her followers on social media with interesting blogs that give a peak into her daily life.

Michael Watson is now a proud husband and father

Michael has kept a very low profile since his embarrassing stint on Married at First Sight, but quite a lot has changed about his life since then.

While he does have a presence on Instagram, his page is private, but from the little we’ve seen, his personal life seems to be thriving.

He is now married to a woman named Shay and the couple have a daughter together named Tahiry.

Meanwhile, Michael has learned a lot since his appearance on the show. His Instagram bio hints at changed behavior with the phrase “Living proof nobody is perfect,” boldly displayed.

Married at First Sight is currently on hiatus.