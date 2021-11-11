MAFS Reunion Spoilers: The shocking end to a shocking season

MAFS Gil gets emotional. Pic credit: Lifetime

If we thought Married at First Sight Season 13 was a little bumpy, we better buckle up because, according to the trailers, the Reunion Special is going to be one wild ride.

The Married at First Sight Season 13 Reunion trailer that was released at the end of last night’s Decision Day episode held some shocking highlights.

The trailer revealed Gil Cuero crying uncontrollably and saying that while he hadn’t shed a tear the entire season, he suddenly could not stop crying.

What’s wrong with Gil?

So what’s wrong with Gil? Although he and his wife Myrla Feria both said yes on Decision Day, the two still had a major obstacle in between them. Both of them brought up the differences in their lifestyle and finances on Decision Day, citing it as a big deal for them.

So while they said yes, it seems like that that might have quickly turned into a no once the cameras stopped rolling. As Myrla sits beside Gil as he cries uncontrollably, she doesn’t reach out to support him or provide any words of comfort, which also makes it look like maybe the two are no longer together.

The trailer also reveals Gil angrily walking off the set during the special, which is very uncharacteristic of his generally calm and cool demeanor. In fact, Gil was so calm and cool during the season, he quickly was named the fan favorite.

But Gil wasn’t the only one shown storming off the stage during the Reunion Special. Zack Freeman and Michaela Clark also took their turns to exit early. Yikes.

Michaela and Zack are also shown firing at each other while Michaela accuses Zack of never truly caring for her. We can’t say we didn’t see this one coming. Not only did Zack and Michaela spend most of the season locked in heated battles, but Zack’s confusing Decision Day answer also left a lot of room for misunderstandings and hurt feelings. Zack told Michaela he no longer wanted to be married to her but wanted to see where things went with their relationship after they got divorced. We’re sorry–what?

So it’s no wonder that Michaela and Zack were not seeing eye to eye at the reunion. Although we are curious to see what post-Decision Day did hold for these two.

Brett’s dirty little secret

While Zack and Michaela’s drama may be nothing new, drama with Brett Lindsay is actually a new development. Brett stayed calm, cool, and drama-free pretty much the entire season. Even when she discovered her then-husband Ryan Ignasiak was actively perusing dating apps, Brett still did not make a huge fuss.

While many felt Brett handled the situation very well, could she have handled it too well? Perhaps her lack of emotion about Ryan’s infidelity was because she was having a little side fling of her own.

The reunion host Kevin Frazier asks Brett if she had met someone and implies the timelines might not be adding up. Brett defends herself saying that there is fact and then there are rumors. But whether her illicit affair is fact or fiction, we will just have to wait for the reunion to see.

But Brett might not be the only cast member with secrets. Johnny Lam seemed to have some things he wanted to reveal on the special too. When Kevin asked Johnny if he was still in love with Bao, he began his answer with “umm,” to which Bao prompted, “just say it.” Did Johnny reveal he was still secretly in love with Bao?

But Johnny wasn’t out of the spotlight yet. Later Kevin asked Myrla if she and Johnny were really just good friends, and Johnny shrugged as Myrla nodded yes. So that’s one yes, and one undefined. Wait, wait, wait. So could Myrla have called it quits with Gil to start something up with Johnny? That seems unlikely. But it does seem like Johnny definitely has some explaining to do.

But it looks like we will just have to wait until next week to get the answers to all our burning questions. We are on the edge of our seat to see just exactly how things turned out for the Married at First Sight Season 13 spouses.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Lifetime.